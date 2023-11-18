Taylor Swift Postpones Second Brazil Concert Due to Extreme Temperatures and After Fan's Death

Watch : Taylor Swift SLAMS Critics in New '1989' Prologue

Taylor Swift's second Eras tour show in Rio de Janeiro won't go on as scheduled amid a heatwave and following the tragic death of a fan at her first.

The singer announced Nov. 18 that the concert that was set to take place at Nilton Santos Stadium that evening will be postponed. No new date was provided.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium," Taylor said on her Instagram Stories. "The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."

Her statement comes a day after Brazilian fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, fell ill at the pop star's first of three planned concert at the venue, where many of the some 60,000 attendees complained of extreme temperatures and inability to bring their own water, and was soon pronounced dead. Per local outlet G1, the Rio Municipal Health Department as saying that Ana arrived at a hospital in cardiorespiratory arrest.