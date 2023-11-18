Taylor Swift Says She's "Devastated" After Fan Dies at Her Brazil Concert

Watch : Taylor Swift's FULL SPEECH from Eras Tour Film Premiere

Taylor Swift is mourning the death of a fan who died at her Eras tour concert in Rio de Janeiro.

On Nov. 17, Ana Clara Benevides Machado was rushed to a hospital for treatment after falling ill at Nilton Saltos Stadium, where other fans fainted amid sweltering temperatures and many alleged they were not allowed to bring their own water into the venue. Brazilian news portal G1 quoted the Rio Municipal Health Department as saying that Ana arrived at the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital in cardiorespiratory arrest and that "resuscitation maneuvers were carried out, but, unfortunately, she did not survive. She was 23.

"I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this," Taylor wrote on her Instagram Stories Nov. 17. "There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it."