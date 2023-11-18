Nicole Kidman Reveals Big Little Lies Season 3 Is Coming

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Reveals the Fate of HBO's Big Little Lies

No lies detected: The Monterey Five are back.

Big Little Lies season three is in the works, Nicole Kidman said Nov. 17.

"I loved Big Little Lies," she said while speaking onstage at a Ladies Professional Golf Association Q&A event during the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., shared by Deux Moi, "because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire. And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success."

Then Kidman dropped a major revelation: "And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."

Fans have long clamored for a third season of the star-studded drama, which features Kidman, Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley as high-powered yet troubled moms in Monterey, Calif.

After originally debuting as a limited series in 2017, Big Little Lies—based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty—took home eight Emmy Awards and then returned for season two in 2019, with Meryl Streep added to the cast.