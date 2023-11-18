Alexa PenaVega Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Carlos PenaVega

Another (spy) kid in the making!
Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega revealed on social media that they are expecting their fourth child together.
The pregnant Spy Kids star showed off her growing baby bump while wearing a pink bodysuit and a fluffy teal green jacket in photos posted to Instagram Nov. 17. Meanwhile, the Big Time Rush alum kept it casual in a black long-sleeve shirt beneath a green sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans.
Alexa sweetly nuzzled her nose into Carlos' cheek as he wrapped his arms around his wife and smiled for the camera.
A second shot showed the Nickelodeon star cradling Alexa's growing bump while holding up four fingers, symbolizing this baby will be joining the couple's three kids: Ocean, 6, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 2.
"Thank God we love adventures," the couple captioned their joint post. "Oh baby, here we come! Número cuatro!"
Alexa and Carlos—who tied the knot in 2014—are no strangers to bringing fans along for milestones in their relationship, including getting candid on their sex life over the years.
Last winter, Alexa reflected on nurturing the intimate part of their romance.
"I would enjoy it but it wasn't this thing I craved all the time," she said on the Heaven In Your Home podcast in February. "And he's a man, so he's like, ‘I want you to want me.' I started trying to own the sex part of our marriage a bit more and really work on that."
But Alexa didn't hold back, even comparing sex to working out.
"This is going to sound terrible," she warned, "but you know how you don't necessarily want to go to the gym at the beginning, but once you start going, you're like, ‘I have to go every day, this is great. I feel good, my body feels good.'"
And along with keeping things up between the sheets, the pair has also shared the key to a successful marriage outside the bedroom.
"We communicate," Carlos shared on E! News' Daily Pop in 2020. "I know that seems so corny."
Alexa echoed her husband's sentiments, adding, "Communication is super key. We disconnect from all the work stuff. When we're working, we're full-on working. But when we're home…It's just us. It's our family. We focus on each other and we take time with each other."