Alexa PenaVega Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Carlos PenaVega

Watch : Alexa PenaVega Cheers on Husband After "DWTS" Loss

Another (spy) kid in the making!

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega revealed on social media that they are expecting their fourth child together.

The pregnant Spy Kids star showed off her growing baby bump while wearing a pink bodysuit and a fluffy teal green jacket in photos posted to Instagram Nov. 17. Meanwhile, the Big Time Rush alum kept it casual in a black long-sleeve shirt beneath a green sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans.

Alexa sweetly nuzzled her nose into Carlos' cheek as he wrapped his arms around his wife and smiled for the camera.

A second shot showed the Nickelodeon star cradling Alexa's growing bump while holding up four fingers, symbolizing this baby will be joining the couple's three kids: Ocean, 6, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 2.

"Thank God we love adventures," the couple captioned their joint post. "Oh baby, here we come! Número cuatro!"

Alexa and Carlos—who tied the knot in 2014—are no strangers to bringing fans along for milestones in their relationship, including getting candid on their sex life over the years.