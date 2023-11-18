Exclusive

How Khloe Kardashian Is Picking Christmas Gifts for Her Kids True and Tatum

Khloe Kardashian exclusively told E! News how she chooses "personalized and thoughtful" Christmas gifts for her loved ones—including kids True and Tatum—while discussing her Rakuten partnership.

By Lindsay Weinberg Nov 18, 2023 6:00 PMTags
Happy HolidaysExclusivesChristmasKardashiansHolidaysCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTrue Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics for Son Tatum's 1st Birthday

KoKo is ready for hot cocoa and all things merry and bright!

The holiday season is in already full swing for Khloe Kardashian, who exclusively told E! News all about her Christmas plans with kids True 5, and Tatum, 15 months. 

Following her son's first Christmas last year, Khloe is ready to keep up with one very joyful family tradition. 

"We love decorating the tree," she told E! News while promoting her Rakuten partnership. "It's when you know Christmas is really near, and I love having my home fully decorated for the holidays."

And when it comes to gifts under the tree, Khloe is prepared well ahead of time.

"I actually shop almost all year long," she dished, "always looking for the best gifts."

The Kardashians star explained that buying presents all comes down to attention to detail: "I love to carefully pick out gifts for everyone on my list. I try to ensure they are all personalized, and thoughtful."

photos
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner 2022 Christmas Eve Party

This year, she's sharing her top Christmas picks with fans through Rakuten's 5 Deals Before Black Friday, with a daily cash back deal from Nov. 18 to 22.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Trending Stories

1

Jacob Elordi's Costar Reacts to His Kissing Booth Criticism

2

Lauren Graham Shares Insight into Friend Matthew Perry's Final Year

3

Details Revealed on Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Rocky

And she knows just what kinds of toys True and Tatum—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—would love to get from Santa Claus. So, one of her top recommendations is Walmart's Roller Derby Unicorn 2-in-1 Roller and Inline Adjustable Skates.

"The Unicorn roller skates are so awesome," Khloe noted of the Nov. 20 bargain. "I love watching my kids be active, so these are perfect—and one of my favorite colors, pink!"

Joyce Park

With so much yuletide cheer to share with her little ones, the Good American founder is ready for Christmas to once again be the most magical time of year for the Kardashian clan.

"It's no secret that my family and I love the holidays," she added. "I wanted to partner with Rakuten to help shoppers knock out their holiday shopping early—and save money!"

To see Khloe celebrating making more memories with her kids, scroll on for a look at their cutest family photos:

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Selfie With Mom

Khloe shared this pic of herself with True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 13 months, on Aug. 27, 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Tristan Jr" & "Rob Jr"

"I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," Kim Kardashian commented, to which Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian [six face with tears of joy emojis] facts!!! Lol"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Crawling Along

Tatum Thompson crawls across a trampoline as his sister True Thompson jumps nearby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True Thompson hugs her brother Tatum Thompson on the trampoline.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Bounce Him"

True Thompson helps her brother Tatum Thompson along on the trampoline.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Tristan shared his first photos of Tatum on the child's first birthday in July 2023.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe Kardashians brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan Thompson.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True Thompson carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Baby Boy

Tatum made a brief appearance on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jacob Elordi's Costar Reacts to His Kissing Booth Criticism

2

Sharon Osbourne Cautions Against Ozempic After Weighing Under 100 Lbs.

3

Lauren Graham Shares Insight into Friend Matthew Perry's Final Year

4

Details Revealed on Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Rocky

5

Nic Kerdiles’ Cause of Death Revealed