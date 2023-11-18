How Khloe Kardashian Is Picking Christmas Gifts for Her Kids True and Tatum

KoKo is ready for hot cocoa and all things merry and bright!
The holiday season is in already full swing for Khloe Kardashian, who exclusively told E! News all about her Christmas plans with kids True 5, and Tatum, 15 months.
Following her son's first Christmas last year, Khloe is ready to keep up with one very joyful family tradition.
"We love decorating the tree," she told E! News while promoting her Rakuten partnership. "It's when you know Christmas is really near, and I love having my home fully decorated for the holidays."
And when it comes to gifts under the tree, Khloe is prepared well ahead of time.
"I actually shop almost all year long," she dished, "always looking for the best gifts."
The Kardashians star explained that buying presents all comes down to attention to detail: "I love to carefully pick out gifts for everyone on my list. I try to ensure they are all personalized, and thoughtful."
This year, she's sharing her top Christmas picks with fans through Rakuten's 5 Deals Before Black Friday, with a daily cash back deal from Nov. 18 to 22.
And she knows just what kinds of toys True and Tatum—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—would love to get from Santa Claus. So, one of her top recommendations is Walmart's Roller Derby Unicorn 2-in-1 Roller and Inline Adjustable Skates.
"The Unicorn roller skates are so awesome," Khloe noted of the Nov. 20 bargain. "I love watching my kids be active, so these are perfect—and one of my favorite colors, pink!"
With so much yuletide cheer to share with her little ones, the Good American founder is ready for Christmas to once again be the most magical time of year for the Kardashian clan.
"It's no secret that my family and I love the holidays," she added. "I wanted to partner with Rakuten to help shoppers knock out their holiday shopping early—and save money!"
To see Khloe celebrating making more memories with her kids, scroll on for a look at their cutest family photos: