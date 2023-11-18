How Khloe Kardashian Is Picking Christmas Gifts for Her Kids True and Tatum

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics for Son Tatum's 1st Birthday

KoKo is ready for hot cocoa and all things merry and bright!

The holiday season is in already full swing for Khloe Kardashian, who exclusively told E! News all about her Christmas plans with kids True 5, and Tatum, 15 months.

Following her son's first Christmas last year, Khloe is ready to keep up with one very joyful family tradition.

"We love decorating the tree," she told E! News while promoting her Rakuten partnership. "It's when you know Christmas is really near, and I love having my home fully decorated for the holidays."

And when it comes to gifts under the tree, Khloe is prepared well ahead of time.

"I actually shop almost all year long," she dished, "always looking for the best gifts."

The Kardashians star explained that buying presents all comes down to attention to detail: "I love to carefully pick out gifts for everyone on my list. I try to ensure they are all personalized, and thoughtful."