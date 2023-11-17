Nic Kerdiles’ Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Pens Message to Nic Kerdiles One Month After Death

More details have been shared on Nic Kerdiles' fatal motorcycle accident.

Nearly two months after the hockey player died in a Nashville crash, authorities have revealed his official cause of death as multiple blunt traumatic injuries, according to the medical examiner's report obtained by TMZ and confirmed by People.

The outlets report that Kerdiles, 29, suffered broken bones, bruising of the brain and abrasions as a result of the Sept. 23 motorcycle crash. His death was ruled an accident.

Per his autopsy report, obtained by TMZ, there was evidence of alcohol in Kerdiles' system. Toxicology tests determined his blood alcohol content (BAC) was about 0.124, which is over the Tennessee legal limit of 0.08.

On Sept. 23, Kerdiles was riding his bike in a residential area when he drove through a stop sign and hit the driver's side of a BMW SUV, police told local TV station WKRN at the time. The athlete was transported to the hospital, where he later died of his wounds.