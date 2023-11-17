Why Sharon Osbourne Cautions Against Ozempic Use After Dropping to Under 100 Lbs.

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Jokes About Her Plastic Surgeries Gone Wrong

For Sharon Osbourne, her time aboard the Ozempic train didn't go according to plan.

The Osbournes alum issued a word of caution against using the type 2 diabetes injectable medication solely for weight loss purposes after losing 42 pounds in less than a year.

"I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on," she told the Daily Mail in an interview published Nov. 17. "I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 pounds and I don't want to be."

The 71-year-old said she started taking the drug last December, but has since "been off it for a while now." Still, Sharon admitted that it's been a struggle to regain some of the weight she lost.

"I couldn't stop losing weight," she explained, "and I can't afford to lose any more."

Reflecting on her body's rapid transformation, the Talk U.K. host advised, "Be careful what you wish for."

"My warning is don't give it to teenagers, it's just too easy," she added. "You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous."