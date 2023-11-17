Dolly Parton Reveals the Real Reason Husband Carl Dean Doesn't Attend Public Events With Her

Watch : Dolly Parton's Shocking Kate Middleton Confession!

You won't catch Dolly Parton's husband attending any red carpets from 9 to 5—or any other time, for that matter.

The "Jolene" singer got candid on why fans rarely see her husband of 57 years out at public events with her.

"Carl has never been in the limelight and all, never wanted to be in it," Dolly shared on her Apple Music radio show What Would Dolly Do?. "He don't like it."

Dolly recalled one moment in particular—shortly after the couple tied the knot in 1966—that swayed Carl to stick to making precious memories at home.

"He went to one thing with me early on when we first married to a BMI Song of the Year, and he came out there taking off his tuxedo, his tie, and all that, and said, 'Don't ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things because I ain't going,'" she reflected. "I never asked him and he never did."