BaubleBar’s Black Friday Sale Is Finally Here—Save 30% Off Sitewide and Other Unbelievable Jewelry Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's any gift that is universally loved, it's jewelry. After all, I think we can all agree that "diamonds are a girl's best friend", right? Well, if diamonds are slightly over your holiday gift-shopping budget this year, don't fret. Because there's still plenty of incredible jewelry out there that's affordable and cute. And one brand that constantly knocks it out of the park with their jaw-dropping jewelry designs is BaubleBar. Lucky for you, they've already started rolling in their Black Friday deals.

From now until November 28, you can score 30% off sitewide, 20% off custom jewelry, $10 initial ornaments, and $20 Disney storage cases. But it doesn't end there, throughout the week they'll also be adding new additions to their Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. On November 23, you'll be able to snag both Disney-themed and regular stacking bracelets for $10. And on November 27, initial necklaces will be on sale for only $13 (what a deal!). So, what are you waiting for? Make your loved one feel extra special this holiday season with a sparkly BaubleBar jewelry piece they'll fall in love with. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks from the BaubleBar Black Friday sale.