BaubleBar’s Black Friday Sale Is Finally Here—Save 30% Off Sitewide and Other Unbelievable Jewelry Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's any gift that is universally loved, it's jewelry. After all, I think we can all agree that "diamonds are a girl's best friend", right? Well, if diamonds are slightly over your holiday gift-shopping budget this year, don't fret. Because there's still plenty of incredible jewelry out there that's affordable and cute. And one brand that constantly knocks it out of the park with their jaw-dropping jewelry designs is BaubleBar. Lucky for you, they've already started rolling in their Black Friday deals.
From now until November 28, you can score 30% off sitewide, 20% off custom jewelry, $10 initial ornaments, and $20 Disney storage cases. But it doesn't end there, throughout the week they'll also be adding new additions to their Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. On November 23, you'll be able to snag both Disney-themed and regular stacking bracelets for $10. And on November 27, initial necklaces will be on sale for only $13 (what a deal!). So, what are you waiting for? Make your loved one feel extra special this holiday season with a sparkly BaubleBar jewelry piece they'll fall in love with. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks from the BaubleBar Black Friday sale.
Espresso Yourself Earrings
Let's be real, most of us need a little stress relief during the hectic holiday season. And what better way to relax than indulging in an espresso martini? Whether you need the real thing or these adorable Espresso Yourself earrings, both are a great way to celebrate the season.
Initial Paris Bracelet
Score major gifting points with this initial bracelet featuring BaubleBar's signature Paris bead. It's the kind of chic accessory your loved one can rock effortlessly—a casual yet thoughtful touch!
Let It Glow Initial Ornament
Add a touch of sparkle to your tree with the Let It Glow initial ornament from BaubleBar. This crystal-encrusted charm, adorned with multicolored enamel string lights, lets you make your holidays truly special as you hang each household member's initials, including your beloved pets!
Disney Square Soft Storage Case
Bring the magic of Disney to your jewelry organization with the Disney square soft storage case. Adorned with a whimsical repeating Mickey Mouse pattern, this enchanting case offers convenient sections designed to perfectly cradle your rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings in style.
Mini 18K Gold Custom Spaced Letter Name Necklace
Personalize your style with the Mini 18K Gold Custom Spaced Letter Name necklace. Crafted in 18K gold-plated sterling silver, this necklace is not just any accessory, it's a timeless piece that'll never go out of style.
Custom Cord Bracelet
Add a pop of color to your bracelet stack with this Custom Cord bracelet, available in 18 vibrant hues. Miniature, gold, water-resistant letters adorn a comfortable pull-tie cord, allowing you to personalize it with up to 12 characters.
18K Gold Custom Block Ring
If friendship bracelets aren't your vibe, why not give these adorable custom block rings a shot? Carry a piece of your bestie with you wherever you go, thanks to these personalized gold rings that are also crafted with love in 18K gold.
More BaubleBar Black Friday Deals Available Nov. 23
Abby Bracelet
This trendy Abby bracelet, decked out in alternating gold and enamel beads, amps up the fun in every outfit with its vibrant colors that are just too cute.
Disney Pull-Tie Bracelet
For a subtle homage to your Disney love, we recommend opting for this pull-tie bracelet. It seamlessly blends in with other gold jewelry, while keeping the Disney theme with its petite Mickey Mouse (or Minnie Mouse) adornments.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday refers to the online sales that many brands began having on the Monday following Black Friday. Originally, the difference was that Cyber Monday deals happened exclusively online.
Are Black Friday deals better than Cyber Monday sales?
Many brands have sales on both days and are on average pretty much neck and neck. You can't really go wrong with either, plus you can shop from the comfort of your home during both events.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
