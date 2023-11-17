Dana Carvey’s Wife Paula Remembers “Beautiful Boy” Dex After His Death at 32

Wayne's World actor Dana Carvey and wife Paula Zwagerman honored their eldest son Dex Carvey after he died of an accidental drug overdose at age 32.

Dana Carvey's family is in mourning. 

His 32-year-old son Dex Carvey died on Nov. 15 due to an accidental drug overdose, the comedian shared on Instagram.

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy," he and wife Paula Zwagerman wrote in a joint statement Nov. 16. "Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things—music, art, film making, comedy—and pursued all of them passionately."

The couple—who also share son Thomas Carvey, 30—continued in their tribute, "It's not exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee." 

After noting they'll miss their son "forever," the pair ended by saying that others struggling with addiction are in their "hearts and prayers."  

In response to media coverage of the tragedy, Dana shared a photo of his eldest son in a separate post, writing, "F--k the tabloids. This is my boy."

Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

Paula, who tied the knot with the actor in 1983, commented, "Our beautiful boy," to which the Saturday Night Live alum responded with a heart.

Dana's SNL family and more friends, including Ken Jeong, Cary Elwes and Bobby Moynihanoffered their condolences on the heartbreaking news.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

"Dana, I am so sorry," Molly Shannon wrote. "Sending my deepest sympathy to you and your family." 

Here's how more Hollywood stars shared their love following Dex's death:

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson

"Oh my God!!! I'm so so sorry!!!!" 

Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon

"Dana, I am so sorry. Sending my deepest sympathy to you and your family."

Chris Kattan

Chris Kattan

"Such devastating news. I'm beyond sorry for your loss."

Vanessa Bayer

Vanessa Bayer

"I'm so sorry Dana. Sending so much love to you and your family."

Kesha

Kesha

"Im so sorry for your loss. sending you and your family so much love."

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn

"So incredibly sorry for your loss."

Darrell Hammond

Darrell Hammond

"So sorry my friend. My condolences to you and Paula."

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan

"What a great picture. Love the focus you are putting on telling us about Dex. Such a lovely tribute to your boy. Please tell us more." 

Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow

"Love you Dana." 

(E! and Saturday Night Live are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

