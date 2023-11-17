Dana Carvey’s Wife Paula Remembers “Beautiful Boy” Dex After His Death at 32

Watch : Dana Carvey’s Son Dex Carvey Dead at 32

Dana Carvey's family is in mourning.

His 32-year-old son Dex Carvey died on Nov. 15 due to an accidental drug overdose, the comedian shared on Instagram.

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy," he and wife Paula Zwagerman wrote in a joint statement Nov. 16. "Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things—music, art, film making, comedy—and pursued all of them passionately."

The couple—who also share son Thomas Carvey, 30—continued in their tribute, "It's not exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee."

After noting they'll miss their son "forever," the pair ended by saying that others struggling with addiction are in their "hearts and prayers."

In response to media coverage of the tragedy, Dana shared a photo of his eldest son in a separate post, writing, "F--k the tabloids. This is my boy."