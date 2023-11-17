Exclusive

Dwyane Wade Reveals the Secret to His and Gabrielle Union's Successful Marriage

Dwyane Wade couldn't help but to gush over wife Gabrielle Union and their family—which includes his nephew Dahveon and kids Zaire, Zaya, Xavier, and Kaavia—in an exclusive interview with E! News.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 17, 2023 9:33 PMTags
The key to a successful relationship all comes down to the assist, according to Dwyane Wade.

The retired basketball star said makes his marriage to Gabrielle Union so great is that they are persistent in facing whatever life brings their way together as a family, which includes his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21, and kids Zaire Wade, 21, Zaya Wade, 16, Xavier Wade, 10, and Kaavia Wade, 5.

"Success is waking up everyday, doing it again and again," he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party on Nov. 16. "It's hard out here."

Calling his family "the most important thing," Dwyane continued, "We love each other, and that's forever."

In fact, the 41-year-old can't wait to bring his relatives and loved ones together for Thanksgiving.

"It's my favorite holiday," he shared. "It would be about 70 people in my house and we getting it in."

photos
GQ's Men of the Year Party 2023

Indeed, family is a top priority for the former Miami Heat player. When he was inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year, Dwyane made it a point to thank them for being his "lifeline" throughout his NBA career.

"Y'all are my safe haven—a place where I can always retreat to with minimum fear of judgment," he said during his enshrinement ceremony in August. "I've laughed with you. I've cried with you. I've been saved by you. I'm protected by you and I'm loved by you. I am who I am because of all of you. You're the embodiment of unconditional love, and that's all I ever wanted and needed. That's all I ever wanted to show in return."

 

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company

He also showed his appreciation to Gabby, who he married in 2014.

"Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I'm not around," he told the Bring It On actress. "Thank you for learning to love my imperfections just as much as we've enjoyed and loved the moments of perfection. I love you."

To see their sweetest family moments, keep reading.

Instagram
Hair For It

"See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours," Gabrielle Union shared on Instagram in 2020. "When I took my braids out she was like... now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kids Come First

"First of all, if you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have," Dwyane Wade shared on the All the Smoke podcast. "You can learn something from your kids. In my household, man, that's all we talk about. We talk about making sure our kids are seen by each of us, me and my wife, We talk about making sure our kids understand the power in their voice."

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Ultimate Defenders

After Gabrielle was fired from America's Got Talent in 2019, Dwyane absolutely had his wife's back. "'Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't,'" he shared on Twitter after the news broke. "Over this past year I've been approaching by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show."

Instagram
#WadeWorldTour

Wanna get away? The couple has been known for their amazing vacations that are often documented on Instagram. Work hard and play harder!

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Pro

While attending the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, the couple's daughter Kaavia made her award show debut. Spoiler alert: She was a total pro. 

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Clap Backs

After celebrating Thanksgiving as a family, Dwyane took to Twitter to slam Internet trolls who had some not-so-nice comments. "I've seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo," he shared online. "Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here's the thing—I've been chosen to lead my family not y'all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"

Instagram
Best Dressed

When it was time to celebrate Halloween 2019, Gabrielle and Dwyane knew just the look to pull off with their baby girl.

Instagram
Round 2

But wait, there's more! The proud parents also transformed into another theme with their daughter Zaya.

Ali Rhodes Photo/Courtesy of sbe
Paying it Forward

Despite their busy schedules, Gabrielle and Dwyane always like to give back. One cause they support is close friend Holly Robinson Peete's HollyRod Foundation charity events. DesignCare 2019 included a performance from Gabrielle's AGT golden buzzer Kodi Lee.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Dynamic Duo

The couple that dresses fabulous together, stays together! Who can forget their Met Gala 2019 look in New York City?

