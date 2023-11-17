Dwyane Wade Reveals the Secret to His and Gabrielle Union's Successful Marriage

The key to a successful relationship all comes down to the assist, according to Dwyane Wade.
The retired basketball star said makes his marriage to Gabrielle Union so great is that they are persistent in facing whatever life brings their way together as a family, which includes his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21, and kids Zaire Wade, 21, Zaya Wade, 16, Xavier Wade, 10, and Kaavia Wade, 5.
"Success is waking up everyday, doing it again and again," he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party on Nov. 16. "It's hard out here."
Calling his family "the most important thing," Dwyane continued, "We love each other, and that's forever."
In fact, the 41-year-old can't wait to bring his relatives and loved ones together for Thanksgiving.
"It's my favorite holiday," he shared. "It would be about 70 people in my house and we getting it in."
Indeed, family is a top priority for the former Miami Heat player. When he was inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year, Dwyane made it a point to thank them for being his "lifeline" throughout his NBA career.
"Y'all are my safe haven—a place where I can always retreat to with minimum fear of judgment," he said during his enshrinement ceremony in August. "I've laughed with you. I've cried with you. I've been saved by you. I'm protected by you and I'm loved by you. I am who I am because of all of you. You're the embodiment of unconditional love, and that's all I ever wanted and needed. That's all I ever wanted to show in return."
He also showed his appreciation to Gabby, who he married in 2014.
"Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I'm not around," he told the Bring It On actress. "Thank you for learning to love my imperfections just as much as we've enjoyed and loved the moments of perfection. I love you."
To see their sweetest family moments, keep reading.