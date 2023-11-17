Dwyane Wade Reveals the Secret to His and Gabrielle Union's Successful Marriage

Watch : How Dwyane Wade Told Gabrielle Union About Baby With Another Woman

The key to a successful relationship all comes down to the assist, according to Dwyane Wade.

The retired basketball star said makes his marriage to Gabrielle Union so great is that they are persistent in facing whatever life brings their way together as a family, which includes his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21, and kids Zaire Wade, 21, Zaya Wade, 16, Xavier Wade, 10, and Kaavia Wade, 5.

"Success is waking up everyday, doing it again and again," he exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party on Nov. 16. "It's hard out here."

Calling his family "the most important thing," Dwyane continued, "We love each other, and that's forever."

In fact, the 41-year-old can't wait to bring his relatives and loved ones together for Thanksgiving.

"It's my favorite holiday," he shared. "It would be about 70 people in my house and we getting it in."