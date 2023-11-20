Mariah Carey's Holiday Tour Merch Is All We Want for Christmas

It’s tiiiiiiiiiiime to get in the holiday spirit with merch from the queen of Christmas’ 2023 tour.

By Alexa Vazquez Nov 20, 2023 11:00 AMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionGifts That SleighCelebrity ShoppingE! InsiderLikes
Shop - Mariah Carey Xmas Merch - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's tiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiime! That's right, the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, has defrosted and is ready to celebrate the holiday season with us (although let's be real, most of us have been blasting "All I Want for Christmas is You" the second November 1 rolled around).

As an early Christmas present, Carey announced her Merry Christmas One And All! tour, where she'll be performing the hit song to audiences across the country. Even if you aren't able to see her on tour, she's launched her very own line of festive tour merch to help get you in the spirit. Now exclusively available on Amazon, you can shop hoodies, T-shirts, and more to prove that you're her biggest fan.

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Snow T-Shirt

It wouldn't be Mariah merch without her beautiful face emblazoned on it. This T-shirt is available in both mens and womens styles as well as in extended sizes.

$40.00
Amazon

Mariah Carey Official It's Time Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler

Sip on your hot chocolate (and keep it warm all day) using this insulated, stainless steel tumbler boasting the singer's face and iconic "It's Time" quote.

$30.00
Amazon
read
Get In on the Celeb-Loved Family Holiday Pajamas Trend With These Festive Picks

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Stars T-Shirt

This retro-inspired t-shirt is the perfect gift for any Mariah Carey fan in your family or friend group.

$40.00
Amazon

Mariah Carey Official It's Time Tote Bag

Holiday travels will be made a little better with this tote bag featuring a defrosted Carey along with her famous "It's Time" saying.

$25.00
Amazon

Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Zip Hoodie

Cozy up in this zip-up hoodie which has the tour name and her initials with festive snowflake on the back.

$80.00
Amazon

Keep getting in the holiday spirit with pieces from Skim's new holiday shop.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!