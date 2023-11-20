Mariah Carey's Holiday Tour Merch Is All We Want for Christmas

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's tiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiime! That's right, the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, has defrosted and is ready to celebrate the holiday season with us (although let's be real, most of us have been blasting "All I Want for Christmas is You" the second November 1 rolled around).
As an early Christmas present, Carey announced her Merry Christmas One And All! tour, where she'll be performing the hit song to audiences across the country. Even if you aren't able to see her on tour, she's launched her very own line of festive tour merch to help get you in the spirit. Now exclusively available on Amazon, you can shop hoodies, T-shirts, and more to prove that you're her biggest fan.
Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Snow T-Shirt
It wouldn't be Mariah merch without her beautiful face emblazoned on it. This T-shirt is available in both mens and womens styles as well as in extended sizes.
Mariah Carey Official It's Time Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler
Sip on your hot chocolate (and keep it warm all day) using this insulated, stainless steel tumbler boasting the singer's face and iconic "It's Time" quote.
Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Stars T-Shirt
This retro-inspired t-shirt is the perfect gift for any Mariah Carey fan in your family or friend group.
Mariah Carey Official It's Time Tote Bag
Holiday travels will be made a little better with this tote bag featuring a defrosted Carey along with her famous "It's Time" saying.
Mariah Carey Official Merry Christmas One & All Tour Zip Hoodie
Cozy up in this zip-up hoodie which has the tour name and her initials with festive snowflake on the back.
