Mariah Carey's Holiday Tour Merch Is All We Want for Christmas

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's tiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiime! That's right, the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, has defrosted and is ready to celebrate the holiday season with us (although let's be real, most of us have been blasting "All I Want for Christmas is You" the second November 1 rolled around).

As an early Christmas present, Carey announced her Merry Christmas One And All! tour, where she'll be performing the hit song to audiences across the country. Even if you aren't able to see her on tour, she's launched her very own line of festive tour merch to help get you in the spirit. Now exclusively available on Amazon, you can shop hoodies, T-shirts, and more to prove that you're her biggest fan.