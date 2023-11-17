Why “Mama Bear” Paris Hilton Hit Back at Negative Comments About Her Baby Boy Phoenix

Paris Hilton is sliving for mom life.
The heiress reflected on why she felt compelled to speak out against the social media trolls who left unkind comments about her and husband Carter Reum's 10-month-old son Phoenix and the size of his head.
"I don't know how anyone could speak negatively about a little innocent infant," Paris exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker while on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year event Nov. 16. "I think they really need to take a look at themselves because that's really sad to be that way."
Earlier this fall, Paris, who has documented her little one's milestone for fans since announcing his arrival in January, shared snaps from his first trip to New York City. However, after several people made remarks about the size of Phoenix's head under the Oct. 19 post, the Simple Life alum clapped back in a lengthy message on her Instagram Story calling out the "cruel and hateful" comments.
These days, however, Paris is focused on shutting out the noise and putting her energy into her baby boy's first holiday season.
"We have a new family tradition that Carter taught me—that is all dressing up in matching onesies," she revealed. "So, I brought them for the whole family and I can't wait to do that. And just all to be together. I think it's so important family time and especially during the holidays."
And this time around, Paris—who tied the knot with Carter in 2021—will take on the role of hostess. She explained, "I'm excited to invite everyone over to our house for the first time for a real Thanksgiving and host everyone."
