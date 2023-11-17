Why “Mama Bear” Paris Hilton Hit Back at Negative Comments About Her Baby Boy Phoenix

Watch : Paris Hilton Claps Back at Criticism of Son Phoenix’s Appearance

Paris Hilton is sliving for mom life.

The heiress reflected on why she felt compelled to speak out against the social media trolls who left unkind comments about her and husband Carter Reum's 10-month-old son Phoenix and the size of his head.

"I don't know how anyone could speak negatively about a little innocent infant," Paris exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker while on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year event Nov. 16. "I think they really need to take a look at themselves because that's really sad to be that way."

Earlier this fall, Paris, who has documented her little one's milestone for fans since announcing his arrival in January, shared snaps from his first trip to New York City. However, after several people made remarks about the size of Phoenix's head under the Oct. 19 post, the Simple Life alum clapped back in a lengthy message on her Instagram Story calling out the "cruel and hateful" comments.