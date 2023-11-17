Exclusive

Why “Mama Bear” Paris Hilton Hit Back at Negative Comments About Her Baby Boy Phoenix

Paris Hilton exclusively told E! News why she decided to respond to hurtful online comments about her and husband Carter Reum's son Phoenix during his first outing in New York City.

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 17, 2023 9:31 PMTags
BabiesParis HiltonExclusivesGQCelebrities
Watch: Paris Hilton Claps Back at Criticism of Son Phoenix’s Appearance

Paris Hilton is sliving for mom life.

The heiress reflected on why she felt compelled to speak out against the social media trolls who left unkind comments about her and husband Carter Reum's 10-month-old son Phoenix and the size of his head.

"I don't know how anyone could speak negatively about a little innocent infant," Paris exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker while on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year event Nov. 16. "I think they really need to take a look at themselves because that's really sad to be that way."

Earlier this fall, Paris, who has documented her little one's milestone for fans since announcing his arrival in January, shared snaps from his first trip to New York City. However, after several people made remarks about the size of Phoenix's head under the Oct. 19 post, the Simple Life alum clapped back in a lengthy message on her Instagram Story calling out the "cruel and hateful" comments.

photos
Paris Hilton Memoir: Biggest Revelations

These days, however, Paris is focused on shutting out the noise and putting her energy into her baby boy's first holiday season.

"We have a new family tradition that Carter taught me—that is all dressing up in matching onesies," she revealed. "So, I brought them for the whole family and I can't wait to do that. And just all to be together. I think it's so important family time and especially during the holidays."

And this time around, Paris—who tied the knot with Carter in 2021—will take on the role of hostess. She explained, "I'm excited to invite everyone over to our house for the first time for a real Thanksgiving and host everyone." 

 

 

 

Paris Hilton/ Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Dana Carvey’s Son Dex Carvey Dead at 32

2

Lauren Graham Shares Insight into Friend Matthew Perry's Final Year

3

Details Revealed on Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Rocky

And for a look at all the stars who stepped out before the holidays to attended the GQ Men of the Year party, keep reading…

Getty Images for GQ

Machine Gun Kelly

Getty Images for GQ

Paris Hilton

Getty Images for GQ

Megan Thee Stallion

Getty Images for GQ

Kim Kardashian

Getty Images for GQ

Miguel

Getty Images for GQ

Chloe Bailey

Getty Images for GQ

Dua Lipa

Getty Images for GQ

Jacob Elordi

Getty Images for GQ

Olivia Jade

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Dana Carvey’s Son Dex Carvey Dead at 32

2

Lauren Graham Shares Insight into Friend Matthew Perry's Final Year

3

Details Revealed on Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Rocky

4

Kyle Richards Reveals How Getting Sober Affected Her Marriage Problems

5

Kim Kardashian's New Blonde Hair Is Guaranteed to Make Your Jaw Drop