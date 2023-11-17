Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Belong Together, According to Jake From State Farm

For Jake From State Farm, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story is straight out of his wildest dreams.
"It's the sweetest thing ever," the insurance company spokesmodel Kevin Miles told E! News' Francesca Amiker exclusively at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party Nov. 16. "Travis is such the greatest guy. I mean, he's funny. The charisma is just oozing out of him. A great athlete. I'm excited for it. And it just seems sweet."
So yeah, it hits different. As he raved of the duo, "It's the cutest thing ever."
Kevin knows Travis all too well after starring together in State Farm commercials. He's also been cheer captain in the bleachers with Travis' mom Donna Kelce, who he was introduced to through Taylor's friend Ryan Reynolds.
"Donna is the sweetest mom," he told E!. "I mean, the cookie recipe, who she is as a person—so homey—that's like, that's where Taylor belongs."
Soon, the Swift crew may belong with the Kelce family. After all, the singer's parents Andrea Swift and Scott Swift plan to join her to watch Travis' Kansas City Chiefs face off against his brother Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Nov. 20, a source close to the situation told E! News.
Though the added pressure won't throw Travis off his game, according to Donna.
"I think Travis can compartmentalize," she exclusively told E! News of how her youngest blocks out the attention. "He can be in the moment and talk to somebody and not worry about what else is going on around him."
Travis also has his brother to help shake anything off.
"They can just feed off of each other and discuss it and joke about it," Donna added, "which is usually the way that they handle things, with humor."
Now, keep reading to see every star-studded moment from the GQ Men of the Year event...