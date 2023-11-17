Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Belong Together, According to Jake From State Farm

Watch : Travis Kelce “Shocked” by Taylor Swift’s Lyric Change

For Jake From State Farm, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story is straight out of his wildest dreams.

"It's the sweetest thing ever," the insurance company spokesmodel Kevin Miles told E! News' Francesca Amiker exclusively at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party Nov. 16. "Travis is such the greatest guy. I mean, he's funny. The charisma is just oozing out of him. A great athlete. I'm excited for it. And it just seems sweet."

So yeah, it hits different. As he raved of the duo, "It's the cutest thing ever."

Kevin knows Travis all too well after starring together in State Farm commercials. He's also been cheer captain in the bleachers with Travis' mom Donna Kelce, who he was introduced to through Taylor's friend Ryan Reynolds.

"Donna is the sweetest mom," he told E!. "I mean, the cookie recipe, who she is as a person—so homey—that's like, that's where Taylor belongs."