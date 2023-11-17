Fox Sports' Charissa Thompson Reacts to Backlash Over Her Comments About Fabricating Sideline Reports

Charissa Thompson is addressing her recent fumble.
The Fox Sports' host has faced a wave of backlash since admitting on a podcast to sometimes making up her halftime reports while working as an NFL sideline reporter. In a lengthy post addressing the "elephant in the room," she apologized for her remarks and clarified her position.
"When on a podcast this week, I said I would make up reports early in my career when I worked as a sideline reporter before I transitioned to my current host role," Thompson, who was on the sidelines of NFL games between 2007 and 2010, explained in a post shared to Instagram Nov. 17. "Working in media I understand how important words are and I chose the wrong words to describe the situation. I'm sorry."
However, she pushed back at any suggestion that she broke any rules with her reporting.
"I have never lied about anything or been unethical during my time as a sports broadcaster," she continued. "In the absence of a coach providing any information that could further my report I would use information that I learned and saw during the first half to create my report. In these instances I never attributed anything I said to a player or coach."
Thompson, who had noted that she felt compelled to speak out about the controversy for both herself and Fox Sports, finished with appreciation for those who work in her old position.
"I have nothing but respect for sideline reporters and for the tireless work they put in behind the scenes and on the field," the 41-year-old added. "I am only appreciative and humbled to work alongside some of the best in the business and call them some of my best friends."
E! News has reached out to Fox Sports for comment but has not heard back.
Thompson's comments on fabricating her reports during games came as she was reflecting on what she did on the sidelines when she wasn't able to get quotes from coaches.
"I've said this before, so I haven't been fired for saying it, but I'll say it again. I would make up the report sometimes," she revealed on the Nov. 15 episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, per Entertainment Tonight. "Because, A, the coach wouldn't come out at halftime, or it was too late and... I didn't want to screw up the report, so I was like, 'I'm just going to make this up.'"
She continued, "No coach is going to get mad if I say, 'Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves,' 'We need to be better on third down.' They're not not gonna correct me on that, so I'm like, 'Fine, I'll just make up the report.'"
Her comments were swiftly criticized by many, including other women who have worked as sideline reporters.
"As one of only 3 women in the @ProFootballHOF," Emmy Award winning sports reporter Andrea Kremer wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Nov. 16. "I'm sickened by the insulting mockery being made of sideline reporting, a challenging role primarily manned by women - most of whom understand & respect the values of journalism and are integral, trusted members of a broadcast team."
ESPN broadcaster Molly McGrath added, "Young reporters: This is not normal or ethical. Coaches and players trust us with sensitive information, and if they know that you're dishonest and don't take your role seriously, you've lost all trust and credibility."