Fox Sports' Charissa Thompson Reacts to Backlash Over Her Comments About Fabricating Sideline Reports

Charissa Thompson is addressing her recent fumble.

The Fox Sports' host has faced a wave of backlash since admitting on a podcast to sometimes making up her halftime reports while working as an NFL sideline reporter. In a lengthy post addressing the "elephant in the room," she apologized for her remarks and clarified her position.

"When on a podcast this week, I said I would make up reports early in my career when I worked as a sideline reporter before I transitioned to my current host role," Thompson, who was on the sidelines of NFL games between 2007 and 2010, explained in a post shared to Instagram Nov. 17. "Working in media I understand how important words are and I chose the wrong words to describe the situation. I'm sorry."

However, she pushed back at any suggestion that she broke any rules with her reporting.

"I have never lied about anything or been unethical during my time as a sports broadcaster," she continued. "In the absence of a coach providing any information that could further my report I would use information that I learned and saw during the first half to create my report. In these instances I never attributed anything I said to a player or coach."