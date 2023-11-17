Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Teases "Tantalizing" Season 3

Watch : Simone Ashley Talks Bridgerton Season 3: "SUPER Steamy"

Dear reader, you'll absolutely burn for the upcoming third season of Bridgerton.

At least, that's Jonathan Bailey's guarantee. After all, Netflix's steamy historical romantic drama series next installment follows the love story of his character Anthony Bridgerton's brother Colin (Luke Newton) and longtime friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), a.k.a gossip writer Lady Whistledown.

"It's going to be tantalizing," the actor teased to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the GQ Men of the Year event Nov. 16. "It's going to be good. And also, my brother Luke Newton is bringing the heat with Nicola. So it's going to be great."

He's not the only one who thinks so, either. Back in October 2022, Simone Ashley—whose Kate Sharma fell for Bailey's Anthony during season two—promised that next season is "super steamy."

"I'm very happy when I'm reading the scripts," she told E! News at the time. "When I receive them, I've got a beaming smile on my face."