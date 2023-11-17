Exclusive

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Teases "Tantalizing" Season 3

Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey teased how Luke Netwon and Nicola Coughlan are “bringing the heat” for season three.

Dear reader, you'll absolutely burn for the upcoming third season of Bridgerton.

At least, that's Jonathan Bailey's guarantee. After all, Netflix's steamy historical romantic drama series next installment follows the love story of his character Anthony Bridgerton's brother Colin (Luke Newton) and longtime friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), a.k.a gossip writer Lady Whistledown.

"It's going to be tantalizing," the actor teased to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the GQ Men of the Year event Nov. 16. "It's going to be good. And also, my brother Luke Newton is bringing the heat with Nicola. So it's going to be great."

He's not the only one who thinks so, either. Back in October 2022, Simone Ashleywhose Kate Sharma fell for Bailey's Anthony during season two—promised that next season is "super steamy."

"I'm very happy when I'm reading the scripts," she told E! News at the time. "When I receive them, I've got a beaming smile on my face."

Bridgerton Season 3: Everything to Know

Even Lady Whistledown thinks it'll be the diamond of the season.

"Penelope returns to London determined to become a new woman with a new independence," Coughlan previously shared. "Both Colin and Pen have done some growing up. And only time will tell how their friendship will develop."

Bridgerton season three is set to start streaming in 2024, Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, told Hello! last month.

Until then, check out the first look photos below...

Sharing a Glance

Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) take center stage as the duo to watch in season three of Bridgerton.

A Longing Look

Penelope is "grown up" now, Nicola shared in June 2023, adding it was "definitely different this time around" as all eyes are on her journey from Lady Whistledown to leading lady. 

Day Dreaming—or Plotting

The actress has known for a while that she'll be the focus. 

"I've known for, like, two weeks into filming season two, so I had a lot of time to adjust to it," she told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Loni Love in May 2022. "But then, you know, last night when they were like, ‘The news is coming out. You can talk about it,' I was like, ‘I don't want to. I'm too scared.' When I say it out, it makes it real."

The Dashing Bridgerton

One more secret about season three? It appears another extravagant ball will be taking place: London's Osterley Park estate was seen in July totally made-over with white flowers, Regency-era carriages and purple decorations seemingly for filming. Colin better have his dance moves perfected!

