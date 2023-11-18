Nordstrom's Black Friday Deals: Save Up To 70% On Clothes, Accessories, Decor & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Warm up your clicking finger because holiday shopping time is here. And wouldn't it be amazing to cross everyone off your list in one fell swoop? Well, that can happen with incredible early Black Friday deals rolling in from all your favorite brands and retailers. That's right, you don't have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to get your shopping done. You'll want to start now, before the bestsellers start selling out.
The perfect place to start is the Nordstrom Black Friday sale, which is officially live. Shop deals on designer brands like Marc Jacobs, Le Creuset, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and more. Whether you're looking for the perfect gift or the perfect addition for your own wardrobe, this sale has everything and more. We're talking 42% off super soft modal pajamas, 55% off a BaubleBar chain link necklace, 61% off a chunky Madewell sweater, and more.
Want a head start on Black Friday madness? Then check out our picks for the best fashion, home, and accessory deals on Nordstrom. Happy clicking.
Nordstrom Black Friday Fashion Deals
Marc Jacobs Small Pillow Leather Crossbody Bag
Act now on this Marc Jacobs bag that is a whopping 70% off. It features soft leather, shiny gold accents, and multiple straps so you can wear it over your shoulder or as a crossbody bag.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Hooded Down Puffer Coat
This Lauren Ralph Lauren down-insulated puffer coat features a tall collar and a stowaway hood for maximum protection against the cold. It comes in black, camel, and navy, and at 40%, it's irresistible.
Madewell Donegal Elsmere Pullover Sweater
Get this cozy Madewell sweater for 61% off. It has a relaxed, pullover design with a chunky knit that can go with jeans, corduroys, or slacks.
Sam Edelman Laurs Platform Lug Sole Loafer
These black loafers feature metal accents and a platform sole that are classic and trendy all at once. They're available in six colors and you can save up to 40% off the original price.
Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Stretch Modal Short Pajamas
Every night's sleep will a good night's sleep with these super soft modal pajamas. They come with a button-up top with piping and comfy shorts, and are available in a few colors. At 42% off, they're a must-buy.
BaubleBar Hera Chain Link Necklace
What goes with everything? This chain link necklace from BaubleBar. It's perfect for dressing up or down, and it's 55% off.
Thread & Supply Faux Fur Zip-Up Hooded Jacket
Down from the original $69, this soft and cozy faux fur jacket is a steal at $34.99. It features a zip-up design, elastic at the cuffs and hem, and it's also available in black and brown.
Nordstrom Black Friday Home Decor Deals
Le Creuset 9-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet
Everyone needs a Le Creuset piece of cookware in their life. I happen to own this enamel cast iron skillet and can attest that it's durable, versatile, and easy to clean. It comes in six colors, and at 42% off, I want to buy another one.
Bliss Plush Throw Blanket
No cuddle is complete without this luxe plush throw blanket. It's machine-washable, measures 50 x 60 inches, and includes fringe at the bottom. And, at less than $20, this is a deal you should click on.
PURA x Nordstrom Smart Diffuser & Fragrance Set
With this PURA diffuser and fragrance set, you can customize your scents from your smartphone. Just plug in the device, pop in the two fragrances (lavender, vanilla chiffon, yuzu citron, and linens and surf are included), set an intensity level, and even turn on the ambient night light. Did I mention it's also 29% off?
Hydrocotton Washcloth
So absorbent, so luxe, so soft, your bathroom needs these washcloths and towels. They're 27 - 30% off, come in several colors, and have a spa-like vibe.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
