Nordstrom's Black Friday Deals: Save Up To 70% On Clothes, Accessories, Decor & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Warm up your clicking finger because holiday shopping time is here. And wouldn't it be amazing to cross everyone off your list in one fell swoop? Well, that can happen with incredible early Black Friday deals rolling in from all your favorite brands and retailers. That's right, you don't have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to get your shopping done. You'll want to start now, before the bestsellers start selling out.

The perfect place to start is the Nordstrom Black Friday sale, which is officially live. Shop deals on designer brands like Marc Jacobs, Le Creuset, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and more. Whether you're looking for the perfect gift or the perfect addition for your own wardrobe, this sale has everything and more. We're talking 42% off super soft modal pajamas, 55% off a BaubleBar chain link necklace, 61% off a chunky Madewell sweater, and more.

Want a head start on Black Friday madness? Then check out our picks for the best fashion, home, and accessory deals on Nordstrom. Happy clicking.