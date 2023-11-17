Sofía Vergara Reflects on "Very Difficult" Year After Joe Manganiello Breakup

Watch : Sofía Vergara Steps Out With Surgeon Justin Saliman AGAIN

Sofía Vergara is ready to buzz in a new chapter.

After a 2023 that included a breakup with Joe Manganiello as well as the SAG-AFTRA strike, the America's Got Talent judge is looking ahead.

"I've had a very interesting year," Sofía told People in a Nov. 16 interview. "I don't want to say 'bad' or anything like that, but it's been very interesting and very difficult."

"I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long," she continued. "I've seen my friends struggle—some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it's been a weird, weird year."

Still, Sofía remains hopeful for the future.

"It's not like it's bad," the Modern Family star added. "I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be okay and I'm very excited for next year."