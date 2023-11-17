Sofía Vergara Reflects on "Very Difficult" Year After Joe Manganiello Breakup

Sofía Vergara is ready to buzz in a new chapter.
After a 2023 that included a breakup with Joe Manganiello as well as the SAG-AFTRA strike, the America's Got Talent judge is looking ahead.
"I've had a very interesting year," Sofía told People in a Nov. 16 interview. "I don't want to say 'bad' or anything like that, but it's been very interesting and very difficult."
"I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long," she continued. "I've seen my friends struggle—some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it's been a weird, weird year."
Still, Sofía remains hopeful for the future.
"It's not like it's bad," the Modern Family star added. "I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be okay and I'm very excited for next year."
Sofía and Joe announced their breakup in July and proceeded to file for divorce shortly after.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they told Page Six in a joint statement at the time. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
And while neither the Hot Pursuit actress nor the Magic Mike actor have publicly commented on their current relationship statuses, they've both been spotted with other people. Earlier this month, Sofía was seen hanging out with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. Meanwhile, Joe was photographed leaving the gym with actress Caitlin O'Connor in September.
Otherwise, Sofía and Joe have continued to focus on work—including her new Netflix series Griselda and his movie Nonnas—and hang out with friends. In fact, she recently reunited with her Modern Family costars for a fun get-together.
"So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years," Sofía wrote on Instagram Nov. 16. "I love and miss u all guys!!!"
To look back at her relationship with Joe, keep reading.