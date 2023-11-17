Sofía Vergara Reflects on "Very Difficult" Year After Joe Manganiello Breakup

Four months after Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their breakup, the Modern Family star spoke about what the past year has been like for her and why she's ready for 2024.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 17, 2023 6:01 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesModern FamilySofia VergaraJoe ManganielloCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Sofía Vergara Steps Out With Surgeon Justin Saliman AGAIN

Sofía Vergara is ready to buzz in a new chapter.

After a 2023 that included a breakup with Joe Manganiello as well as the SAG-AFTRA strike, the America's Got Talent judge is looking ahead.

"I've had a very interesting year," Sofía told People in a Nov. 16 interview. "I don't want to say 'bad' or anything like that, but it's been very interesting and very difficult." 

"I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long," she continued. "I've seen my friends struggle—some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it's been a weird, weird year." 

Still, Sofía remains hopeful for the future. 

"It's not like it's bad," the Modern Family star added. "I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be okay and I'm very excited for next year."

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

Sofía and Joe announced their breakup in July and proceeded to file for divorce shortly after.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they told Page Six in a joint statement at the time. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Dana Carvey’s Son Dex Carvey Dead at 32

2

Lauren Graham Shares Insight into Friend Matthew Perry's Final Year

3

Details Revealed on Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Rocky

And while neither the Hot Pursuit actress nor the Magic Mike actor have publicly commented on their current relationship statuses, they've both been spotted with other people. Earlier this month, Sofía was seen hanging out with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. Meanwhile, Joe was photographed leaving the gym with actress Caitlin O'Connor in September.

Otherwise, Sofía and Joe have continued to focus on work—including her new Netflix series Griselda and his movie Nonnas—and hang out with friends. In fact, she recently reunited with her Modern Family costars for a fun get-together.

"So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years," Sofía wrote on Instagram Nov. 16. "I love and miss u all guys!!!" 

To look back at her relationship with Joe, keep reading.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Oscar-Worthy Date Night

The A-list couple stun at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on March 12.

Instagram
Ciao Bella

Vergara and Manganiello enjoy a romantic getaway to Italy in the summer of 2022.

Instagram
La Dolce Vita

The two tour the stunning Italian countryside.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
On-Set Support

Vergara gets support from her hubby and son on set during the final day of filming Modern Family in 2020.

Instagram
The Look of Love

The duo celebrate Valentine's Day 2020 with a sizzling Instagram pic.

Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Manganiello and Vergara attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in L.A. in January 2020.

Instagram
2020 Vision

The duo celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2019.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Birthday Babe

The True Blood alum holds his lady tight while celebrating her 47th birthday in July 2019.

Instagram
I Heart You

The couple shares an adorable photo while celebrating Valentine's Day 2019.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hangin' in Hawaii

Vergara presents her other half with The Shooting Star award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in June 2019 in Wailea, Hawaii.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

The famous couple got spooky with Sofia Vergara's son Manolo for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Forever Dinner Date

The duo got all dressed up for a night on the town.

Instagram
Love Like This

We just want to find someone that looks at us like these two look at each other.

Instagram
Happily Ever After

It's a love story, we're so glad they said YES!

Instagram
Pretty in Paradise

The couple enjoyed a much needed vacay together.

Instagram
Crazy in Love

Their love for each other is undeniable!

Instagram
They Shine Bright Like a Diamond

It's no secret that this Hollywood couple shines in everything they do, especially together.

Instagram
JOEchella

Sofia Vergara threw her husband the ultimate Coachella-themed 40th Birthday Bash.

Instagram
You Fancy, Huh?

They are the definition of color-coordinated couple goals.

Instagram
Perfect for Each Other

According to a source, "They work out together, watch football together, go out to eat and to movies."

 

Instagram
Lighting Up Each Other's World

Whether it is the 4th of July or New Years Eve, this happy couple is celebrating together.

Instagram
Getting Some Vitamin Sea

Not sure what we love more: This beautiful couple or the stunning view behind them.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Love on Top

 "Joe makes Sofia feel like she is the most important woman in the world," says our E! insider.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cutest Couple on the Carpet

Why Netflix & chill when you can get dressed up and attend the Solo: A Star Wars Movie premiere together?

Instagram
Happiest Together

"I've never seen two people so truly in love. The way they talk to each other, touch each other—it's incredible," said a friend of the couple.

Instagram
Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said "I do" on November 21, 2015.

Instagram
Kisses for the Mrs.

According to a friend of the couple, "She thinks he's gorgeous and sexy and she can't get enough of him. He is the nicest guy in the world and treats her like a queen. He's everything."

Instagram
He Put a Ring On It

Joe Manganiello popped the question to Sofia Vergara on December 25, 2014.

Splash News
Happy Holidays!

The couple did some last minute shopping ahead of their first Christmas together.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens world premiere.

photos
View More Photos From Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: Romance Rewind
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Dana Carvey’s Son Dex Carvey Dead at 32

2

Lauren Graham Shares Insight into Friend Matthew Perry's Final Year

3

Details Revealed on Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Rocky

4
Exclusive

Leonardo DiCaprio Shares How He Thanked Sharon Stone for Paying Salary

5

Kim Kardashian's New Blonde Hair Is Guaranteed to Make Your Jaw Drop