Shakira Has Adorable Date Night With Her and Gerard Piqué's 2 Sons at Latin Grammy Awards 2023

Watch : Shakira Brings Her Sons as Her Dates to Premios Juventud

Shakira is both an iconic superstar and a loving mom whenever, wherever.

After all, the singer brought her two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, as her dates to the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards. And Shakira was sure to pay tribute to her boys, who she shares with ex Gerard Piqué, during the Nov. 16 ceremony by projecting a video of them behind her as she performed her ballad, "Acróstico."

The sweet moments didn't end there as Milan and Sasha cheered their mom on from the audience before embracing her in a group hug after the song.

Later in the night, the 46-year-old took home the award for song of the year for "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53." and made sure to dedicate her acceptance speech to Milan and Sasha.

"I have promised them that they will have a mother who will laugh as hard as she can," Shakira explained to the audience in Spanish. "Because they deserve it."