Shakira Has Adorable Date Night With Her and Gerard Piqué's 2 Sons at Latin Grammy Awards 2023

Shakira is both an iconic superstar and a loving mom whenever, wherever.
After all, the singer brought her two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, as her dates to the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards. And Shakira was sure to pay tribute to her boys, who she shares with ex Gerard Piqué, during the Nov. 16 ceremony by projecting a video of them behind her as she performed her ballad, "Acróstico."
The sweet moments didn't end there as Milan and Sasha cheered their mom on from the audience before embracing her in a group hug after the song.
Later in the night, the 46-year-old took home the award for song of the year for "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53." and made sure to dedicate her acceptance speech to Milan and Sasha.
"I have promised them that they will have a mother who will laugh as hard as she can," Shakira explained to the audience in Spanish. "Because they deserve it."
The Grammy winner has been vocal about her journey as a single mother following her breakup with Gerard in June 2022. And for the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, who moved her family from Spain to Miami after parting ways with the former soccer player, it's been quite an adjustment.
"Sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of being a pop star aren't compatible," Shakira told Billboard in an interview published in Sept. "I have to put my kids to bed, go to the recording studio; everything is uphill. When you don't have a husband who can stay home with the kids, it's constant juggling because I like to be a present mom and I need to be there every moment with my children: take them to school, have breakfast with them, take them to play dates. And aside from that, I have to make money."
But despite her and Gerard's very public split after 11 years together, she ultimately believes the experience made her stronger.
"I feel like a cat with more than nine lives," Shakira explained. "Whenever I think I can't get any better, I suddenly get a second wind. I've gone through several stages: denial, anger, pain, frustration, anger again, pain again."
As she put it, "Now I'm in a survival stage. Like, just get your head above water. And it's a reflection stage. And a stage of working very hard and when I have time with my children, really spend it with them."
