RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Weighs in on Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky's "Really Sad" Separation

Like most Bravo fans, Garcelle Beauvais did not have Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's shocking separation on her 2023 bingo card.
"I thought they were the perfect couple, I thought everything was great," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively told E! News at Variety's 2023 Power of Women event Nov. 16. "And unless you're in someone's bedroom, you really don't know."
As the longtime couple's ongoing marriage problems to play out on season 13 of the Bravo series, Garcelle admitted she's in the dark in terms of where Kyle and Mauricio stand post-filming.
"I don't have any insight," the Coming to America actress shared. "I think it's really sad, but I think 27 years of marriage, things shift, and obviously there's a shift. There's a shift with her for sure, but I think they're having a hard time. It's sad."
As RHOBH fans have seen, Kyle admittedly has a new lease on life since giving up alcohol and becoming more independent over the last year. Garcelle acknowledged her costar is definitely a "different" person today than in seasons past.
So, is the 56-year-old still holding out hope for Kyle and real estate mogul? As Garcelle noted, "The fact that they're still living together says something, right?"
Since announcing their split in July, both Kyle and Mauricio have addressed many relationship rumors, from cheating accusations to allegations they're fabricating their marriage troubles for relevance.
"What human being would create a story like this?" Kyle said on the Nov. 14 episode of Bravo's Hot Mic podcast. "Who would do that for ratings? Put their family through this. That is one of the dumbest things I've maybe ever heard in these 13 years. I'm going to pretend that I'm separated and torture my children? So that people tune in?"
As for rumors they are seeing other people, Kyle—who shares daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, with Mauricio—also shot down affair speculation.
"I also hear a lot of things online that, 'Oh, Kyle and Mauricio, they have an open marriage. That Kyle's only with him for the money,'" she added. "He had no money when I married him, you idiots! He didn't have any money. 'She just stays there and puts up with all this so that she can just keep spending his money.' First of all, it's our money that he didn't have before."
See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
Keep reading to relive the timeline of Kyle and Mauricio's split.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)