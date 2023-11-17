RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Weighs in on Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky's "Really Sad" Separation

Watch : Kyle Richards SLAMS Rumors She’s Faking Marriage Troubles

Like most Bravo fans, Garcelle Beauvais did not have Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's shocking separation on her 2023 bingo card.

"I thought they were the perfect couple, I thought everything was great," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively told E! News at Variety's 2023 Power of Women event Nov. 16. "And unless you're in someone's bedroom, you really don't know."

As the longtime couple's ongoing marriage problems to play out on season 13 of the Bravo series, Garcelle admitted she's in the dark in terms of where Kyle and Mauricio stand post-filming.

"I don't have any insight," the Coming to America actress shared. "I think it's really sad, but I think 27 years of marriage, things shift, and obviously there's a shift. There's a shift with her for sure, but I think they're having a hard time. It's sad."

As RHOBH fans have seen, Kyle admittedly has a new lease on life since giving up alcohol and becoming more independent over the last year. Garcelle acknowledged her costar is definitely a "different" person today than in seasons past.