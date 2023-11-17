Billie Eilish Says She "Never Felt Truly Like a Woman"

Watch : Billie Eilish Says She’s "Physically Attracted" to Women

Billie Eilish is grateful to be a woman—but that wasn't always the case.

The seven-time Grammy winner reflected on her feelings about her gender identity while giving a tearful speech at Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles.

"It's really hard to be a woman out here guys," Billie said at the Nov. 16 event, presented by Lifetime. "I have never felt truly like a woman. And I've spent a lot of my life not feeling like I fit in to being a woman."

She didn't know what she was made for. "For a couple years, because of that insecurity, I became almost like very 'pick me' about it and I'd be like, 'Well, I'm not like other girls 'cause I don't do this and this,'" the 21-year-old continued, "and I've grown to be very resentful of that period of time because I'm so much more interested in being like other girls, because other girls are f--king tight and I love women."