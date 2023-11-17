Emma Chamberlain Details New Chapter After Breakup From Role Model

Watch : Emma Chamberlain Talks Growth of Podcast Anything Goes on Spotify

Emma Chamberlain believes things happen for a reason.

Over a month after it was confirmed that the influencer and musician Role Model—whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury—had broken up after three years together, she shared insight into her single life.

"I'm good, I feel really good," Emma exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at GQ's Men of the Year event on Nov. 16. "You know what? Everything falls into place as it should. I mean, I guess not everything, but a lot of things do, especially in this context. It always does."

The 22-year-old continued, "Ultimately, when there's times where you're alone, it's time to invest into yourself. And that's really exciting, and I think it's a great opportunity to check back in with you. So, that's how I'm kind of using this time."

Back in October, sources close to the former couple confirmed to E! News that they had split.