Emma Chamberlain Details New Chapter After Breakup From Role Model

Emma Chamberlain exclusively revealed to E! News how she's been doing since she and boyfriend of three years musician Role Model broke up.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Nov 17, 2023 5:29 PM
Emma Chamberlain believes things happen for a reason. 

Over a month after it was confirmed that the influencer and musician Role Model—whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury—had broken up after three years together, she shared insight into her single life.

"I'm good, I feel really good," Emma exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at GQ's Men of the Year event on Nov. 16. "You know what? Everything falls into place as it should. I mean, I guess not everything, but a lot of things do, especially in this context. It always does."

The 22-year-old continued, "Ultimately, when there's times where you're alone, it's time to invest into yourself. And that's really exciting, and I think it's a great opportunity to check back in with you. So, that's how I'm kind of using this time."

Back in October, sources close to the former couple confirmed to E! News that they had split.

Over the course of their relationship, Emma and Role Model kept their romance out of the spotlight. In fact, despite making appearances together over the years, they didn't confirm they were together until earlier this year. 

"There's parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred." Emma explained to GQ in February. "But I don't think we need to be secret anymore. It's just like, I'm over that s--t."

For his part, Role Model confessed at the time that a serious relationship was not something he'd envisioned for himself before meeting Emma. And he revealed that it was one of her TikToks that first captured his attention.

"It showed her personality," he said. "I feel like I'm good at reading people through a screen." 

And the 26-year-old admitted that meeting Emma changed his outlook on relationships, sharing, "Truthfully, I've always genuinely been against them. I can't express it enough, I really was never picturing myself truly being in love."

