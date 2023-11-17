Harry Styles' Mom Has a Golden Response to Criticism Over His New Haircut

Harry Styles’ mom, Anne Twist, pushed back at the critical comments over the singer’s new shaved head, calling out the irony in “the negativity he’s been shown.”

Harry Styles' mom is sending a reminder to treat people—including her son—with kindness.

Anne Twist pushed back against the online commentary surrounding the Grammy singer's new shaved ‘do, calling out the critical remarks for being exactly the kind of behavior her son stands against.

"When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are," she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 17. "There's an irony in the negativity he's been shown for having a haircut. Sorry but I don't get it."

Alongside a photo of Harry's haircut, she also cited an example of a headline that quoted a fan who said their life was "ruined" after the hair change. Underneath the headline, she revised it to read, "Breaking news: It's hair! It's his! Also it will grow back. If he wants."

The "As It Was" singer debuted his completely shaved head at a recent U2 concert with his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Russell. A video published by TMZ on Nov. 9 showed Harry—minus his signature shaggy locks—in a crowd at the Las Vegas Sphere getting cozy with the Bones and All actress.

photos
Harry Styles Supports Taylor Russell at Her Play Debut

While it marked the first outing for his new ‘do, it was just the latest apparent date night for Harry and Taylor, both 29. The duo first sparked romance rumors back in June when they were spotted sightseeing together in Vienna ahead of his Love on Tour concert in the Austrian capital, which she attended. 

And the One Direction alum was subsequently seen showing his support later in the summer, taking in performances of her play The Effect in London—even celebrating with her after the show ended its run in Sept.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

However, the pair have remained mum on their romance. And Taylor recently made it clear she's eager to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

"It's been a big part of my life since I can remember, because I really want to live an open life and meet somebody and be real and honest and truthful with them," the Lost in Space actress told The Face in an interview published Aug 30. "You can't really live an open life if you aren't sharing of yourself while you ask another person to share of themselves with you."

Harry's new look isn't the only hair transformation that has left fans buzzing. Keep scrolling to see stars who changed up their looks.

Riley Keough / Instagram / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

David Becker / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures / Roger / BACKGRID

Rihanna

While enjoying a dinner date with friends on Nov. 9, Rihanna debuted honey blonde hair. After years of rocking black tresses, the superstar decided to switch up her style for something brighter.

Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images / Jaime nogales/Medios y Media / Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The Flamin' Hot director recently showcased her dramatic transformation, debuting a choppy, layered bob on Nov. 9.

Alix Earle / TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Pat Pedraja

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage / Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Gotham/GC Images
Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ambassadors Theatre Group / Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow / Instagram / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Instagram / Hayden Panettiere / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Insatgram/Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images / Courtesy of SKIMS
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer / Instagram / Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images; Instagram/Zendaya
Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

Todd Williamson/Bravo/Instagram/@a_manda_26
Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond dye job in August 2023.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Instagram
Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

Joy Malone/WireImage; Instagram
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Getty Images/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Instagram
Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
