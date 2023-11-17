Harry Styles' Mom Has a Golden Response to Criticism Over His New Haircut

Harry Styles' mom is sending a reminder to treat people—including her son—with kindness.
Anne Twist pushed back against the online commentary surrounding the Grammy singer's new shaved ‘do, calling out the critical remarks for being exactly the kind of behavior her son stands against.
"When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are," she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 17. "There's an irony in the negativity he's been shown for having a haircut. Sorry but I don't get it."
Alongside a photo of Harry's haircut, she also cited an example of a headline that quoted a fan who said their life was "ruined" after the hair change. Underneath the headline, she revised it to read, "Breaking news: It's hair! It's his! Also it will grow back. If he wants."
The "As It Was" singer debuted his completely shaved head at a recent U2 concert with his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Russell. A video published by TMZ on Nov. 9 showed Harry—minus his signature shaggy locks—in a crowd at the Las Vegas Sphere getting cozy with the Bones and All actress.
While it marked the first outing for his new ‘do, it was just the latest apparent date night for Harry and Taylor, both 29. The duo first sparked romance rumors back in June when they were spotted sightseeing together in Vienna ahead of his Love on Tour concert in the Austrian capital, which she attended.
And the One Direction alum was subsequently seen showing his support later in the summer, taking in performances of her play The Effect in London—even celebrating with her after the show ended its run in Sept.
However, the pair have remained mum on their romance. And Taylor recently made it clear she's eager to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.
"It's been a big part of my life since I can remember, because I really want to live an open life and meet somebody and be real and honest and truthful with them," the Lost in Space actress told The Face in an interview published Aug 30. "You can't really live an open life if you aren't sharing of yourself while you ask another person to share of themselves with you."
