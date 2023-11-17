Harry Styles' Mom Has a Golden Response to Criticism Over His New Haircut

Watch : Harry Styles & Taylor Russell Hold Hands During Stroll

Harry Styles' mom is sending a reminder to treat people—including her son—with kindness.

Anne Twist pushed back against the online commentary surrounding the Grammy singer's new shaved ‘do, calling out the critical remarks for being exactly the kind of behavior her son stands against.

"When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are," she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 17. "There's an irony in the negativity he's been shown for having a haircut. Sorry but I don't get it."

Alongside a photo of Harry's haircut, she also cited an example of a headline that quoted a fan who said their life was "ruined" after the hair change. Underneath the headline, she revised it to read, "Breaking news: It's hair! It's his! Also it will grow back. If he wants."

The "As It Was" singer debuted his completely shaved head at a recent U2 concert with his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Russell. A video published by TMZ on Nov. 9 showed Harry—minus his signature shaggy locks—in a crowd at the Las Vegas Sphere getting cozy with the Bones and All actress.