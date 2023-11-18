The Best Ulta Black Friday Deals of 2023: Save Up to 50% On Redken, Too Faced, COSRX & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Black Friday is officially less than a week away, which means many of our favorite brands have already started releasing previews of their upcoming cyber rush sales. But instead of keeping us waiting until the day after Turkey Day, Ulta has blessed us by getting ahead of the game and putting their customer-loved brands on sale starting today, November 18. YES, you heard that right besties. You can now shop and save up to 50% off brands like Redken, Too Faced, MAC, COSRX, and so much more. We can already hear the screams of all our fellow beauty enthusiasts (us included girlies).
But it doesn't stop there. While today is the first release of their Black Friday deals, Ulta is planning to release even more deals on November 21st. So, make sure to mark your calendars besties, because these deals only last from November 18th until November 25th, where you'll be able to save big time on makeup, skincare, hair care, body care, and even fragrance products. Whether you're stocking up on your favorites or if you are looking for an excuse to try something new, this is the sale to shop. Keep scrolling for the best beauty deals from Ulta that you seriously can't miss out on this year.
COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream
COSRX has already dominated the Korean skincare game, and this Advanced Snail 92 All In One cream is another product we love that's really worth snagging this Black Friday sale. The rich gel-type formula swiftly absorbs, delivering a burst of nourishment to repair and soothe irritated, sensitized skin post-breakouts, leaving you with a fresh-looking complexion.
MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation
Elevate your beauty routine with the MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus foundation—the ultimate one-stop solution for a flawless complexion. This tried and true beauty staple, currently on sale for 30% off, allows you to achieve a 12-hour ultra-matte finish, control shine, and enjoy impeccable coverage all in a convenient pressed powder form. What's not to like?
Redken Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate-Free Shampoo
This E! approved Redken shampoo is just what you need to maintain your hair color for as long as possible. It delicately cleanses while safeguarding vibrant hues, making it the perfect formula to maintain your hair's radiant color.
It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product
If there's any leave-in hair product that's captured the hearts of many customers (including our editors!), it's this Miracle Leave-In product. This cult classic is an effortless spray that not only smooths hair and banishes frizz but also restores brilliant shine and amplifies your hair's innate body and bounce.
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk for All Hair Types
The French beauty brand, Klorane, has come out with an incredible ultra-gentle dry shampoo that leaves your hair feeling refreshed, full of texture and volume, and quickly blends into the scalp without leaving any chalky residue. This is a beauty must-have we'll definitely be stocking up on this Black Friday sale.
L'ange Le Volume Elevé 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer
Looking to get salon-ready hair right in the comfort of your own home? Opt for the L'ange Le Volume Elevé 2-in-1 Titanium brush dryer. Featuring a patent-pending teardrop barrel, ionic technology, tug-resistant bristles, and 360° vented airflow, this innovative design elevates your roots, providing a shiny, frizz-free blowout that reviewers can't stop obsessing over (it nearly has a five-star rating!).
More Ulta Beauty Deals Available On Nov 21st
Beautyblender ALL STARS Bestsellers Set
Let's be real—most of us probably replace our beauty blenders way less than we should, so if you're looking for a set that comes with everything you need to make your sponge last longer and keep it crystal clean, opt for the Beautyblender All Stars set. It comes with the cult classic sponge, a protective case, and a lavender-scented sponge and brush cleanser.
Too Faced Travel Size Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Get ready for lashes that slay with the Too Faced Travel Size Better Than Sex Volumizing mascara. It's like a little magic wand for your eyes, giving you incredibly defined and sexy lashes in a blink. We recommend stocking up on this customer-loved mascara stat!
Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette
If there's any neutral palette every beauty lover needs in their arsenal, it's this Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow palette. Whether you're aiming for a subtle day look or a bold evening vibe, this on-the-go palette effortlessly transforms your eyes from simple to stunning. Did we mention it's 50% off right now?
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday refers to the online sales that many brands began having on the Monday following Black Friday. Originally, the difference was that Cyber Monday deals happened exclusively online.
Are Black Friday deals better than Cyber Monday sales?
Many brands have sales on both days and are on average pretty much neck and neck. You can't really go wrong with either, plus you can shop from the comfort of your home during both events.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
