The Best Ulta Black Friday Deals of 2023: Save Up to 50% On Redken, Too Faced, COSRX & More

Black Friday is officially less than a week away, which means many of our favorite brands have already started releasing previews of their upcoming cyber rush sales. But instead of keeping us waiting until the day after Turkey Day, Ulta has blessed us by getting ahead of the game and putting their customer-loved brands on sale starting today, November 18. YES, you heard that right besties. You can now shop and save up to 50% off brands like Redken, Too Faced, MAC, COSRX, and so much more. We can already hear the screams of all our fellow beauty enthusiasts (us included girlies).

But it doesn't stop there. While today is the first release of their Black Friday deals, Ulta is planning to release even more deals on November 21st. So, make sure to mark your calendars besties, because these deals only last from November 18th until November 25th, where you'll be able to save big time on makeup, skincare, hair care, body care, and even fragrance products. Whether you're stocking up on your favorites or if you are looking for an excuse to try something new, this is the sale to shop. Keep scrolling for the best beauty deals from Ulta that you seriously can't miss out on this year.