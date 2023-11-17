Is a Barbie Sequel In the Works? Margot Robbie Says…

Watch : See Margot Robbie's Tour of Barbie's Dream House

Life in plastic indeed turned out to be fantastic—and people are ready for more.

But while the public is clamoring for a Barbie sequel, that doesn't necessarily mean one is on the horizon. After all, Margot Robbie exclusively told E! News her thoughts on returning to the Dream House at Variety's Power of Women event on Nov. 16, noting, "I don't know. We put everything into that movie. I can't imagine what would be next."

But at the end of the day, her involvement in a sequel all comes down to one person: Greta Gerwig. "It would be up to Greta," Margot, who also served as a producer on the film, explained. "I wouldn't do it without Greta."

In fact, the film's director and co-writer previously addressed whether she wanted to carry the box-office success of Barbie into a second film.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," Greta—who penned the film alongside her real-life partner Noah Baumbach—told The New York Times in July. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did."