Is a Barbie Sequel In the Works? Margot Robbie Says…

Life in plastic indeed turned out to be fantastic—and people are ready for more.
But while the public is clamoring for a Barbie sequel, that doesn't necessarily mean one is on the horizon. After all, Margot Robbie exclusively told E! News her thoughts on returning to the Dream House at Variety's Power of Women event on Nov. 16, noting, "I don't know. We put everything into that movie. I can't imagine what would be next."
But at the end of the day, her involvement in a sequel all comes down to one person: Greta Gerwig. "It would be up to Greta," Margot, who also served as a producer on the film, explained. "I wouldn't do it without Greta."
In fact, the film's director and co-writer previously addressed whether she wanted to carry the box-office success of Barbie into a second film.
"At this moment, it's all I've got," Greta—who penned the film alongside her real-life partner Noah Baumbach—told The New York Times in July. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did."
The Lady Bird director added, "I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."
Since the movie came out in July, the love for Barbie—and its soundtrack—has only continued to grow. In fact, the film just earned a whopping 11 Grammy nominations.
And with the public's love for the film also comes a few Hollywood stars who would jump at a chance to prove they're more than kenough. And this includes the cast of Oppenheimer, whose film opened the same weekend as Barbie.
"Let's read the script," Cillian Murphy told Brazilian outlet Omelete in July, when asked if he'd ever step into a role as Ken. "Let's have a conversation."
And his costar Emily Blunt is equally game, adding to the outlet, "Yes, please! I'd do anything with Greta Gerwig."
