Kim Kardashian Turns Heads With New Blonde Hair on GQ Men of the Year Red Carpet

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Most OVER-THE-TOP Fashion Moments

Kim Kardashian is going back to blonde.

The Kardashians star showed off her new honey hair at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on Nov. 16. Although, this wouldn't be the first time fans have seen Kim transform her tresses. Over the years, the SKIMS mogul has sported a range of hair colors and styles ranging from dark and short to platinum and long. She's also not afraid to go bold and has donned neon and pink strands.

Along with her new 'do, Kim rocked a custom brown suede top and matching long skirt by Chrome Hearts. And the 43-year-old praised the brand's cofounder Laurie Lynn Stark for not missing a detail.

As Kim pointed out on her Instagram Stories, the halter top featured a gold neck chain with her initials—"two K's in, like, Old English Chrome font"—that dangled in the back. In addition, the design included brown suede cross patches that seamlessly blended into the rest of the look and offered a pop of bling with a gold Chrome Hearts cross on the back. The top also featured a belted back and the label even included her name.