Meghan Markle Reveals Holiday Traditions With Her and Prince Harry’s Kids in Rare Interview

Each year brings something new for this family.
Meghan Markle recently spoke about her annual holiday traditions with husband Prince Harry and their two children—son Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. And just as their children grow older and change with each year, so too does the family's holiday season.
Of their evolving traditions, Meghan exclusively told E! News during Variety's Nov. 16 Power of Women event, "We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we're enjoying every moment of it."
There is one activity, though, that is extra special for the 42-year-old.
Meghan added, "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."
And this isn't the only insight the Duchess of Sussex has given recently about life at home for the family of four. While attending the Invictus Games in September—a sporting event Harry founded back in 2014 for injured, sick and wounded active service members and veterans—Meghan provided some context for why she arrived a few days after the Games' opening ceremony.
"It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party," the Suits alum said to the crowd on Sept. 12, according to Hello! "Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home."
So what exactly does life at home for the royals include? Well, per Meghan's remarks, settling in involved sweet family moments like "getting milkshakes and doing school drop off."
