Leonardo DiCaprio Shares How He Thanked Sharon Stone for Paying His Salary

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio needed a titanic favor.

Luckily, Sharon Stone stepped in with an interception, as she revealed in her 2021 memoir that she actually paid his salary on the 1995 Western film The Quick and the Dead because the studio didn't want to hire the then up-and-coming actor. Needless to say, her basic instinct was spot on.

And even three decades later, DiCaprio knows he's forever indebted to the Casino star, telling E! News on the Nov. 16 episode how he's thanked Stone for her generosity over the years.

"I've thanked her many times," the Wolf of Wall Street star exclusively told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight. "I don't know if I sent her an actual, physical thank you gift, but I cannot thank her enough."

Describing Stone as "amazing," DiCaprio went on to note that she "did that with myself and Russell Crowe at the time."