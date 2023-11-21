Why Taylor Swift Is Missing the Chiefs vs. Eagles Game

Taylor Swift is rooting for her football hero from afar.
The pop superstar originally planned to jet out from Brazil during a break on her sold-out Eras Tour to catch Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20.
However, she had to reschedule one of her Rio de Janeiro shows from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 due to sweltering temperatures.
"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium," Taylor said on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. "The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."
At her concert the day prior, a fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and tragically died at age 23, with Taylor saying she was "overwhelmed by grief."
While the singer takes the stage on Nov. 20 amid cooler temperatures, Travis is facing off against his older brother Jason Kelce on the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The occasion was set to be a special one, as Taylor had been planning to go with mom Andrea Swift and dad Scott Swift.
The game comes more than a week after Travis, 34, took a getaway plane to visit Taylor, 33, in Argentina, where she kicked off the international leg of her tour. The pair enjoyed a dinner with Taylor's dad on Nov. 10—when the "Lavender Haze" singer had to postpone her concert due to severe weather—before Travis joined Scott inside the VIP tent the next day to watch the show.
During the performance, Taylor changed a word in her closing song "Karma" to shout out Travis and the Chiefs, resulting in a lyrical smile from the NFL star.
In fact, Travis was so enchanted by the sweet nod that he failed to return a high five from Scott, a gaffe that he later addressed.
"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy," the athlete said during the Nov. 15 episode of his and Jason's New Heights podcast, after his brother teased that he had "left Scott hanging."
Travis continued, "Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event."
Perhaps he can finally return the high five at his next Chiefs game.
To see Taylor's NFL style from games past, keep reading.