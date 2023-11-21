Why Taylor Swift Is Missing the Chiefs vs. Eagles Game

Watch : Travis Kelce “Shocked” by Taylor Swift’s Lyric Change

Taylor Swift is rooting for her football hero from afar.

The pop superstar originally planned to jet out from Brazil during a break on her sold-out Eras Tour to catch Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20.

However, she had to reschedule one of her Rio de Janeiro shows from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 due to sweltering temperatures.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium," Taylor said on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. "The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."

At her concert the day prior, a fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and tragically died at age 23, with Taylor saying she was "overwhelmed by grief."

While the singer takes the stage on Nov. 20 amid cooler temperatures, Travis is facing off against his older brother Jason Kelce on the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.