Why Taylor Swift Is Missing the Chiefs vs. Eagles Game

After rescheduling a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Taylor Swift couldn't fly back to the U.S. to watch Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 21, 2023 12:00 AMTags
SightingsTaylor SwiftCouplesCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Travis Kelce “Shocked” by Taylor Swift’s Lyric Change

Taylor Swift is rooting for her football hero from afar.

The pop superstar originally planned to jet out from Brazil during a break on her sold-out Eras Tour to catch Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20.

However, she had to reschedule one of her Rio de Janeiro shows from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 due to sweltering temperatures. 

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium," Taylor said on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. "The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."

At her concert the day prior, a fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and tragically died at age 23, with Taylor saying she was "overwhelmed by grief." 

While the singer takes the stage on Nov. 20 amid cooler temperatures, Travis is facing off against his older brother Jason Kelce on the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

photos
Taylor Swift's NFL Game Style

The occasion was set to be a special one, as Taylor had been planning to go with mom Andrea Swift and dad Scott Swift.

The game comes more than a week after Travis, 34, took a getaway plane to visit Taylor, 33, in Argentina, where she kicked off the international leg of her tour. The pair enjoyed a dinner with Taylor's dad on Nov. 10—when the "Lavender Haze" singer had to postpone her concert due to severe weather—before Travis joined Scott inside the VIP tent the next day to watch the show.

David Eulitt/Getty Images; Arne Dedert/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Cara Delevingne Says Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Romance Is "Different"

2

Erin Andrews Details How She Learned She'd Been Secretly Videotaped

3

Becky G Reunites With Sebastian Lletget After His Cheating Rumors

During the performance, Taylor changed a word in her closing song "Karma" to shout out Travis and the Chiefs, resulting in a lyrical smile from the NFL star.

In fact, Travis was so enchanted by the sweet nod that he failed to return a high five from Scott, a gaffe that he later addressed. 

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy," the athlete said during the Nov. 15 episode of his and Jason's New Heights podcast, after his brother teased that he had "left Scott hanging."

Travis continued, "Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event."

Perhaps he can finally return the high five at his next Chiefs game.

To see Taylor's NFL style from games past, keep reading.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Elsa/Getty Images

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Elsa/Getty Images

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Cara Delevingne Says Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Romance Is "Different"

2

Erin Andrews Details How She Learned She'd Been Secretly Videotaped

3

Becky G Reunites With Sebastian Lletget After His Cheating Rumors

4

Why Kylie Kelce Isn’t Sitting in Travis Kelce’s Suite for NFL Game

5

Travis Kelce Reveals How His Love Story With Taylor Swift Really Began