Taylor Swift's Dad Bonds With Travis Kelce's Father at Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's parents appeared publicly together for the first time during the Chiefs vs. Raiders game at Arrowhead Stadium—and this interaction will never go out of style.

By Gabrielle Chung, Alexandra Bellusci Dec 26, 2023 12:20 AMTags
Taylor SwiftCouplesCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Taylor Swift Brings Her Dad to Cheer on Travis Kelce

We can't calm down over this interception.

Taylor Swift brought her mom Andrea Swift and dad Scott Swift to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25. And at the sporting event, Scott enjoyed a chat with Travis Kelce's dad Ed Kelce in between plays, as seen in photos circulating on social media.

The family affair—which also included an appearance from Taylor's brother Austin Swift—comes a week after Scott joined the "Anti-Hero" singer to watch the Chiefs play the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. On Dec. 17, the patriarch was spotted sitting in a VIP suite with Taylor's friends Alana Haim from the band HAIMAshley Avignone and Brittany Mahomeswife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But before the NFL games, Scott spent some time bonding with Travis at Taylor's Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

During the Nov. 11 concert, the Grammy winner gave a sweet nod to Travis with a lyric change in her song "Karma." Instead of singing "Karma is that guy on the screen coming straight home to me," Taylor replaced the word "screen" with "Chiefs."

photos
Taylor Swift's NFL Game Style

As for how Travis felt about the switch-up? Well, the football star looked enchanted.

Travis smiled before putting his hands on his face, while Scott lifted his hands in a high five and patted the tight end on the back, as seen in an attendee's video

 

However, Travis later shared his regrets for missing one delicate moment at the concert—the high-five with Taylor's dad.

"You were so shocked," Jason recounted to his brother during the Nov. 15 episode of their New Heights podcast, "you left Scott hanging."

"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy," Travis replied. "Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event."

The athlete also filled in the blank space about whether or not he knew the lyric change was coming.

"Yeah, no, had no clue that—well, I might have had a little bit of a clue," he teased to Jason. "But definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me."

To see Taylor support her man at his latest NFL game, keep reading.

'Tis the Damn Season

...Ready For It?

On Holy Ground

Going Back to December

Long Live Football

