Dana Carvey’s Son Dex Carvey Dead at 32

Dana Carvey and his family have experienced a devastating loss.

The comedian's son Dex Carvey died Nov. 15 at his residence in Los Angeles County, according to the Medical Examiner's records obtained by E! News. He was 32.

While his cause of death is officially listed as "deferred," Dana shared that Dex passed away due to an overdose.

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy," the Wayne's World star wrote in a joint statement with wife Paula Zwagerman on Instagram Nov. 16. "Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose."

The post went on to pay tribute to the couple's eldest child, who they described as a "beautiful person."

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things—music, art, film making, comedy—and pursued all of them passionately," their statement continued. "It's not exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee."