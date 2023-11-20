Tom Schwartz's Winter House Romance With Katie Flood Takes a Hilariously Twisted Turn

Watch : Where Tom Schwartz Stands With Tom Sandoval After Scandoval

Tom Schwartz can't get ex-wife Katie Maloney off the brain—and not in a good way.

The Vanderpump Rules star's budding romance with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood takes a very awkward—yet very hilarious—turn in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Winter House's Nov. 20 episode.

The preview shows Schwartz preparing to temporarily depart Steamboat Springs, Colorado to go film VPR's explosive season 10 reunion in the wake of BFF Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal.

"You guys, I'm sad I have to leave tomorrow," the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner tells Flood, Malia White and Casey Craig. "I have to go back and just check on the bar, we just opened. And check in with my buddy Tom."

Schwartz goes on to admit he and Sandoval are "on a break" following his shocking affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. However, the business partners are about to come face-to-face once again.