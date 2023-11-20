Exclusive

Tom Schwartz's Winter House Romance With Katie Flood Takes a Hilariously Twisted Turn

You won't believe what Winter House's Katie Flood revealed to Tom Schwartz following his divorce from ex Katie Maloney in E! News' shocking sneak peek at the Bravo series' Nov. 20 episode.

Tom Schwartz can't get ex-wife Katie Maloney off the brain—and not in a good way.

The Vanderpump Rules star's budding romance with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood takes a very awkward—yet very hilarious—turn in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Winter House's Nov. 20 episode.

The preview shows Schwartz preparing to temporarily depart Steamboat Springs, Colorado to go film VPR's explosive season 10 reunion in the wake of BFF Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal.

"You guys, I'm sad I have to leave tomorrow," the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner tells Flood, Malia White and Casey Craig. "I have to go back and just check on the bar, we just opened. And check in with my buddy Tom."

Schwartz goes on to admit he and Sandoval are "on a break" following his shocking affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. However, the business partners are about to come face-to-face once again.

"As time goes on and I inch closer and closer to having to return to L.A., my anxiety's creeping in," the Bravolebrity explains in a confessional. "It's tap-tap-tapping at my doorstep and I know it's a little melodramatic, but it's coming, it's inevitable. I have to film the reunion."

Cut to Schwartz and Flood recounting their makeout session the night before, which has her smitten. 

"It was like being in high school again," a giggly Flood gushes, to which Schwartz replies, "That is the sweetest thing anyone's ever said to me."

However, the stars can't ignore the fact that Flood's first name reminds him of his ex Maloney. "Do you just wanna rename me?" Flood jokingly asks. "He's like, 'Yes!'"

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

But when Flood follows up with, "Please don't tell me her name is Katie Marie," it's revealed that she and Maloney also have the same middle name. (Awkward!)

Despite the unbelievable coincidence, Schwartz takes the revelation in stride. "Katie Marie? You gotta do it to me," he reacts in a confessional. "This is the universe f--king with me. It's a good joke though."

Winter House airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to learn more about season three.

Bravo
Alex Propson

Trading in his flip-flops for snow boots, Alex Propson (Below Deck Sailing Yacht) arrives from Fort Lauderdale with his long hair and free-spirited attitude. A natural-born flirt, Alex wastes no time getting to know the ladies in the house, but is quickly called out by one for his game being a bit too obvious.

Bravo
Katie Flood

Single and ready to mingle, Malia's bestie Katie Flood (Below Deck Mediterranean) has spent the better part of the last decade traveling the world, making connections wherever she goes. However, when she finds herself connecting with someone in the house who's the opposite of her usual type, she wonders if she'll be able to handle such a sensitive guy.

Bravo
Jordan Emanuel

Jordan Emanuel (Summer House: Martha's Vineyard) is the queen of putting herself in uncomfortable positions in an effort for self-growth. She comes to Steamboat for just that as she tries winter sports for the first time and aims to land a fling for the two-week vacation. However, Jordan is taken aback when a few of the men in the house don't immediately fall for her charming ways.

Bravo
Malia White

After a long-term relationship and seven-month dry spell, yachtie Malia White (Below Deck Mediterranean) is looking for some action off the water and is ready to showcase her old stomping grounds of Colorado to the rest of the group.

Bravo
Kory Keefer

Kory Keefer (Winter House) arrives at the house ready to party and in a bit of a gray area with Sam Feher (Summer House), whom he met last summer. With no official label on their "situationship," Kory tries to figure out how much freedom he has, especially after catching the eyes of a few of his new single housemates. Will he cross the line …once he figures out where it lies?

Bravo
Casey Craig

Casey Craig is a cryptocurrency professional and former competitive skier who is ready to take a break from her demanding job and show off her skills on the mountain as she establishes herself in this new group of friends.

Bravo
Kyle Cooke

Despite being the only married man in the house, Kyle Cooke (Summer House) still loves to party with his single friends and hopes to watch sparks fly between them. He's looking forward to getting some work-free time to bond with his wife, Amanda Batula (Summer House), but after a sudden illness delays her arrival out west, an even more unexpected situation comes their way.

Bravo
Brian Benni

Feeling the steady pressure from his parents, Brian Benni (Family Karma) is ready to meet "the one" and settle down. In the hopes of living out his very own rom-com in a winter wonderland, Brian casts a wide net, but his unique way of flirting doesn't seem to be immediately reciprocated by the women of the house. Will he be able to find the girl of his dreams to keep him warm?

Bravo
Bravo
Jason Cameron
Bravo
Tom Schwartz

After a stressful year including a divorce, business struggles and now being in the thick of one of the biggest pop culture scandals of all time, Tom Schwartz (Vanderpump Rules) is ready for a much-needed escape to reconnect with himself. While finding a relationship is not on his list of priorities this vacation, he finds himself surprised to be crushing on a housemate while struggling to allow himself to finally move on from his past.

Bravo
Danielle Olivera

Fresh out of a breakup, Danielle Olivera (Summer House) is fragile but ready to put herself back out there. Hoping to move forward from a relationship she didn't want to end, she's looking for a hot vacation hookup and quickly finds herself falling for one her housemates. She's excited about this potential romance, but will her insecurities prevent her from doing what she really wants?

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

