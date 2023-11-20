Tom Schwartz's Winter House Romance With Katie Flood Takes a Hilariously Twisted Turn

Tom Schwartz can't get ex-wife Katie Maloney off the brain—and not in a good way.
The Vanderpump Rules star's budding romance with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood takes a very awkward—yet very hilarious—turn in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Winter House's Nov. 20 episode.
The preview shows Schwartz preparing to temporarily depart Steamboat Springs, Colorado to go film VPR's explosive season 10 reunion in the wake of BFF Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal.
"You guys, I'm sad I have to leave tomorrow," the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner tells Flood, Malia White and Casey Craig. "I have to go back and just check on the bar, we just opened. And check in with my buddy Tom."
Schwartz goes on to admit he and Sandoval are "on a break" following his shocking affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. However, the business partners are about to come face-to-face once again.
"As time goes on and I inch closer and closer to having to return to L.A., my anxiety's creeping in," the Bravolebrity explains in a confessional. "It's tap-tap-tapping at my doorstep and I know it's a little melodramatic, but it's coming, it's inevitable. I have to film the reunion."
Cut to Schwartz and Flood recounting their makeout session the night before, which has her smitten.
"It was like being in high school again," a giggly Flood gushes, to which Schwartz replies, "That is the sweetest thing anyone's ever said to me."
However, the stars can't ignore the fact that Flood's first name reminds him of his ex Maloney. "Do you just wanna rename me?" Flood jokingly asks. "He's like, 'Yes!'"
But when Flood follows up with, "Please don't tell me her name is Katie Marie," it's revealed that she and Maloney also have the same middle name. (Awkward!)
Despite the unbelievable coincidence, Schwartz takes the revelation in stride. "Katie Marie? You gotta do it to me," he reacts in a confessional. "This is the universe f--king with me. It's a good joke though."
