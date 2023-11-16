Proof Pete Davidson Is 30, Flirty and Thriving on Milestone Birthday

Watch : Pete Davidson & Madelyn Cline Make Appearance Together

Let the King of Staten Island's birthday celebration commence!

Pete Davidson turned 30 on Nov. 16, and in honor of his big day, his sister Casey Davidson took a trip down memory lane.

The 25-year-old posted a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories, including a shot of the siblings making funny faces and a second picture of the Saturday Night Live star holding Casey as she threw her arm up high and smiled.

She wrote beneath the photos, "Happy birthday to my built-in bestie."

A second Story showed the duo all grown up, with Pete and Casey dressed to the nines. Plus, she perfectly referenced the 2004 movie 13 Going on 30 with the caption that called him "30, flirty and thriving!"

And as Pete heads into a new decade, he's not going at it alone. Last month, he officially debuted a new romance with actress Madelyn Cline during an outing in New York City. The comedian and Outer Banks star left the SNL after-party holding hands on Oct. 15.

Multiple outlets first reported Pete and Madelyn's relationship in September, just weeks after news of his split from Chase Sui Wonders surfaced.