Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Glimpse into Romantic Cabo Trip With Fiancé Evan McClintock

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Engaged

You'll lose yourself in Hailie Jade's photos from her romantic getaway with fiancé Evan McClintock.

On Nov. 15, Eminem's 27-year-old daughter shared several pics from the couple's recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to attend a friend's wedding.

"A weekend for the books," she captioned her Instagram post. "Cheers to our newly married friends."

Hailie Jade—whose mom is the rapper's ex-wife Kim Mathers—shared two pics of herself posing with Evan, 28, during their tropical vacay. The two are seen standing on what appears to be a luxury boat, holding beers. Another photo, a selfie, shows her dressed in a sky blue dress and him in a beige suit with a matching pale blue tie by the beach.

And while the duo were celebrating their pals' special day, soon they'll be gearing up for their own. After all, Hailie and Evan got engaged in early February. The enterprise growth executive proposed to Eminem's daughter after six years of dating with an oval-cut diamond solitaire ring.

A few weeks later, Evan revealed that before he got down on one knee, he made sure to get the "Lose Yourself" artist's blessing.