Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Glimpse into Romantic Cabo Trip With Fiancé Evan McClintock

You'll lose yourself in Hailie Jade's photos from her romantic getaway with fiancé Evan McClintock.
On Nov. 15, Eminem's 27-year-old daughter shared several pics from the couple's recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to attend a friend's wedding.
"A weekend for the books," she captioned her Instagram post. "Cheers to our newly married friends."
Hailie Jade—whose mom is the rapper's ex-wife Kim Mathers—shared two pics of herself posing with Evan, 28, during their tropical vacay. The two are seen standing on what appears to be a luxury boat, holding beers. Another photo, a selfie, shows her dressed in a sky blue dress and him in a beige suit with a matching pale blue tie by the beach.
And while the duo were celebrating their pals' special day, soon they'll be gearing up for their own. After all, Hailie and Evan got engaged in early February. The enterprise growth executive proposed to Eminem's daughter after six years of dating with an oval-cut diamond solitaire ring.
A few weeks later, Evan revealed that before he got down on one knee, he made sure to get the "Lose Yourself" artist's blessing.
"I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time,'" he shared on Hailie Jade's Just a Little Shady podcast. "So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."
In April, Hailie Jade and Evan celebrated with their family and friends at an engagement party in Detroit.
However, she isn't the only member of the family who had a big relationship milestone this year. Eminem's 30-year-old daughter Alaina Scott—his niece who he adopted and whose biological mother is Kim's late sister Dawn Scott—tied the knot with Matt Moeller in June in Detroit.
And it was, unsurprisingly, a whole family affair as Hailie served as her maid of honor and Eminem walked her down the aisle.
"He wasn't going to miss that," Alaina told People, adding. "These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and I'm just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone. None of this would have been possible without my dad. I'm beyond blessed."
See photos from Hailie Jade and Evan's trip to Cabo below: