Amazon Has Thousands of Black Friday 2023 Deals, These Are the 50 You Can’t Miss

Can you believe that Black Friday deals are already here? It is the Super Bowl of shopping with unbelievable deals, but, unfortunately, these discounts will not be here for long. If you want to save money, but the mall is not for you, skip the long lines and the large crowds and shop from the comfort of your home instead. There are so many must-shop deals from Amazon across every product category including fashion, beauty, and home.
Step up your fitness with a 40% discount on adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes. Focus on your self-care and get 55% off this jade roller and gua sha set. Keep your home in tip-top shape with a major deal on the TikTok-loved Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner.
There are so many amazing discounts to shop, here are some of the stand-out picks from Amazon's Black Friday deals. Don't have Amazon Prime yet? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial and get free shipping on every order.
The Best Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals
Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint
Get lip color that actually lasts without feeling heavy or drying out your lips. This unique formula delivers an emollient and silky finish that your lips will love. There are many gorgeous shades to choose from. The Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint has 18,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
We've all seen these tools going viral for many reasons. These totally live up to the hype. This two-piece Baimei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkle. I like this to reduce puffiness and the presence of dark circles. This also make my face look more toned and sculpted.
I also like to use these tools after I put on serums and moisturizer. I have definitely noticed a difference between when I use my skincare products alone vs. finishing my routine with a jade roller and gua sha stone. These are definitely worth the purchase. Plus, the set has 41,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks (24 Pairs)
This under eye mask is like an energy drink for your skin. These eye gels cool and depuff with ease. All you need is 15 minutes, but if you want to keep them on longer, do what works best for you. When you take them off, gently pat the excess serum into the skin. Pro tip: keep them in the fridge for the ultimate refreshing experience.
These come in gold, pink, and blue. They have 11,400+ five-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who won't stop buying them.
IMEASY Ice Roller for Face and Eye
Don't underestimate the power of ice. Use this to combat eye bags, tighten pores, and contour the skin. You can keep it simple by just using water or you can add in some essential oils. These facial cubes are all over TikTok and they have 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from.
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights
This mirror is just what you need whether you're getting ready at home or traveling since it's lightweight and easy to fold. It has LED lights, which can be powered through batteries or through a cord. It has three different magnification settings and it comes in a few colors. It has 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Tamera Mowry included it in her list of Amazon holiday gift picks. There a few colors to choose from.
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
I understand if you're skeptical about putting an oil on your face, but this is a game changer. I use it as the first step of my skincare routine in the morning and at night. It's a great first step to get rid of makeup and sunscreen after a long day (without scrubbing!). In the morning my face can feel oily and sweaty from tossing around in my sleep. Starting out with this cleanser makes a major difference for me. I also discovered that it makes taking off a clay mask so much easier. I used to spend so much time scrubbing off a clay mask, leaving my skin red and irritated. With this cleansing oil, the clay comes off instantly, no scrubbing required.
It has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dermal 16 Combo Pack a Collagen Essence Korean Face Mask
Do yourself a favor and make sure you have this set on hand. You never know when you'll have a skincare emergency! It has 16 K-Beauty sheet masks to address a variety of skincare concerns. This best-selling product has 29,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips
If you want a brighter smile, but your teeth are super sensitive to whitening products, try this one. It has 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's peroxide-free, which means no more discomfort!
The Best Amazon Black Friday Shoe Deals
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
You'll feel like you're walking on a cloud whenever you wear these cushiony, supportive sneakers with 60,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon has 50 colors to choose from!
New Balance Womens 411 V1
These New Balance sneakers will always be on-trend, so you might as well buy them now while they're 34% off. Amazon has 3 colors to choose from with wide and narrow size options as well. Amazon shoppers gave this style 10,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sam Edelman Women's Jazmine Chelsea Boot
You can never go wrong with a Chelsea-style boot. These are true staple that you will wear for years to come. Choose from black suede or black leather.
N.N.G Women Over the Knee Boots
This top-selling style comes in 17 colors. I have these in red and I adore them. They're great whether you're dressing up or dressing down. Shoppers gave these boots 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fitory Womens Open Toe Slipper
Your feet will thank you for these slippers. This plush pair delivers next-level comfort that you'll be obsessed with. These come in lots of colors and have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lace-Up Combat Boot
Put your best foot forward with these lace-up combat boots that are trendy and comfortable. There are 4 colors to choose from. These boots have 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals
SHAPERX Bodysuit
I couldn't zip up my jeans until I put this bodysuit on. I love the SHAPERX Bodysuit. It delivers a sleek contour without that giving me that "I can't wait to get home and take off this bodysuit" feeling that I'm way too familiar with. This bodysuit comes in nine colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL. I'm warning you that you may be shocked when you get yours in the mail because it will look teeny tiny. I panicked when I opened the package, but it's actually just a super stretchy bodysuit.
It's so supportive that I don't even wear it with a bra, which is not something I ever do with a large chest. It has adjustable shoulder straps so you can relieve shoulder pressure. There's a hook and eye closure at the crotch, so you don't have to get naked in a bathroom stall. It has 17,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sunzel Flare Leggings
These are the perfect yoga pant/legging hybrid. They're next-level comfortable and supremely flattering with lots of stretch. There are 21 colors and 4 inseam lengths to choose from. The Sunzel Flare Leggings are 61% off and they have 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Depending on where you live, you may not want a heavy coat yet, but this is a tough deal to pass up. This is an incredibly popular style. You might as well get it now while it's available at this price.
Amazon has this in 13 colorways. The coat has 19,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Treat yourself every day when you put on this incredibly plush robe that has a super cozy hood. It comes in a few colors and it has 31,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's @lucyswhims Side Button Cropped Turtleneck Sweater
Of course, turtlenecks are a classic, but this one really takes things up a notch with the buttons on the side and the exaggerated neckline. It comes in 5 colors.
The Drop Women's Edith Pleated-Shoulder V-Neck Sweater
These super soft sweaters will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Choose from 5 colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 2X.
Lee Women's Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pant
Straight leg pants will be in style forever. They're so versatile, working seamlessly with casual and dressed up looks. Amazon has lots of colors to choose from. Sizes range from 4-18, with short, long, and regular lengths. The Lee Women's Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pants have 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Merokeety Cable Knit Long Cardigan
You need this cardigan in every color. There are 31, by the way. I have this in a few colors. It's super comfortable and it washes well without shrinking. Amazon shoppers gave this style 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Sweater Dresses
If you prefer being comfy over dressing up, this look is perfect for you. It's incredibly cozy and just as cute. This style comes in 23 colors and it has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Looking for a holiday outfit that looks polished without constriction, this sweater dress will do the trick. Get one in every color. It has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kirundo Striped Contrast Color Sweater
Just throw on an oversized sweater and you will look put-together in an instant. This sweater comes in 16 colors and it has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip
I buy one of these every couple of years. They're an everyday go-to that's soft and durable after washing. This cozy style comes in tons of colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Amazon shoppers gave this zip-up 43,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ekouaer Womens Silk Satin Tank Top
This top looks expensive, but it's such a good deal. There are 27 colorways with sizes from XS to 3X. Amazon shoppers love this silky top with 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Black Friday Jewelry Deals
Orazio 4 Pairs Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Set
Have the right size hoops for any occasion with this 4-pair set. Choose from gold, rose gold, silver, and black. This top-selling set has 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Reoxvo Dainty Gold Chain Bracelets Set
This is an unbeatable price for 5 bracelets. Wear them all together, put some on each wrist, or mix and match with pieces you already have.
The Best Amazon Black Friday Fitness Deals
Theragun Mini Massage Gun
This handheld massage gun adds in muscle therapy and relaxation. Don't let the word "mini" fool you. This ultra-compact device is incredibly powerful. You'll want to keep this in your gym bag, for sure. It has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
It was recommended by Charli D'Amelio, Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart, and Remi Bader. This is also a staple in Gwyneth Paltrow's goop gift guides, with mentions on the Valentine's Day and Mother's Day gift guides.
YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid
Hand cleaning a tumbler is so annoying. Thankfully, this one is dishwasher-safe. It's shatter-resistant too. It will keep your hot drinks and cold drinks at their original temperature for hours, so there's no need to rush your sips. There are 32 colors to choose from. The YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler has 75,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Original Peloton Bike, Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike
If conventional gym hours don't work for you, bring the workout to your home with the beloved Peloton bike. This one has 4 x 2 footprint, which means it can fit in a small space with ease. You'll get access to lots of different classes that suit your interests, mood, and abilities.
Callaway Golf Rogue ST MAX Individual Iron
Callaway is a top brand for golf equipment and this discount is too good to ignore. This club is available in left and right hand orientations.
The Best Amazon Black Friday Tech and Home Deals
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer
This multi-tasking chopper comes with four interchangeable blades that let you julienne, chop, spiral, and slice vegetables with ease. You can use a small blade to dice soft fruits and vegetables or a large blade for hard fruits and vegetables. You can spiral vegetables with another attachment and you can use a ribbon blade for super thin slices. This product is incredibly easy to use and simple to clean.
It is a customer favorite with 70,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
Save some time and use this electric can opener. All you need to do is push a button. It's just that simple. It comes in a few colors and it has 61,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device
The Fire TV Stick is an affordable option if you want to enjoy fast streaming in HD. It's easy to set up and stays hidden behind your TV. You can stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus there are millions of songs you can listen to. This is also great for live TV, including subscriptions for SLING TV and YouTube TV.
It has 359,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Tayshia Adams shared this pick with E! shoppers. This cleaner has a strong spray and suction to to remove spots and stains from carpets and upholstery. You can get such a deep clean when you use this compact device, which has 49,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
A reliable Bluetooth speaker is a total essential, especially if you're hosting or traveling. This one is sleek, has amazing sound quality, and it's waterproof. It comes in a ton of colors and has 63,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
If you hate vacuuming, but want clean floors get this robotic vacuum which picks up dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It has 13,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set
T-fal cookware is special because it utilizes Thermo-Spot Technology. It has a heat indicator that turns solid red when pans are adequately preheated, so you'll know exactly when to start cooking. The T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set has 22,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ring Video Doorbell
Feel secure at home with this Ring Video Doorbell which has a surveillance camera, motion detector, and you can see or speak to anyone through your phone or tablet. It has 144,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Insignia Fire TV
If you're looking for an amazing TV at a great price point, this one from Insignia is amazing. This smart TV supports Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube and it has 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Ditch the expense of getting coffee from your local barista and get yourself a Keurig instead. This single serving coffee maker is so easy to use, it's quick, and it has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from too.
Signature Design by Ashley Queen Size Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Hybrid Mattress with Cooling Gel Memory Foam
This comfortable mattress is great for stomach, back, and side sleepers. It's made from cooling memory foam and has 31,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge
Fashion meets function this mini fridge from Paris Hilton's Amazon line. Use this for snacks, drinks, or skincare. There are three adorable colors to choose from.
Paris Hilton included this in her list of holiday gift picks. Alix Earle also recommended it to E! shoppers.
Yankee Candles
The holiday season is all about the candles. There are so many Yankee Candle scents that are perfect for the season. These have 48,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Black Friday Travel Deals
Amazon Basics Portable Digital Luggage Weight Scale
Don't get surprised by a heavy baggage fee at the airport. Weigh your luggage before you leave with this top-rated digital luggage scale. It has 10,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
High-quality luggage does not have to be expensive. This three-piece set is on sale for just $170. It has 21,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are many colors to choose from.
The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss and Alix Earle have recommended Coolife luggage to E! shoppers.
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday is on November 24, 2023.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
If you want to do more shopping post-Black Friday, there will be lots of deals on Cyber Monday, which is on November 27, 2023.
When do Amazon Black Friday deals start?
If you are ready to shop, you're in luck because the Amazon Black Friday deals kicked off on November 17, 2023.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.