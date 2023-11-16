Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Gets a Boob Job One Year After Launching OnlyFans Career

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' 19-year-old daughter Sami Sheen underwent surgery to get breast implants one year after launching her OnlyFans modeling career.

Watch: Why Denise Richards Doesn't Want Sami Sheen to Get a Boob Job

Sami Sheen has gone under the knife.

The OnlyFans model, who is also the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, underwent breast augmentation surgery after more than a year of planning. Sami documented the entire process—from her first consultation in February 2022 to her return home from the operation room—in a series of photos shared on her TikTok Nov. 15.

One image showed the 19-year-old dressed in a surgical gown and hairnet in preparation for the procedure, before she was pictured leaving the hospital in a wheelchair in another snap. Other pics taken from her plastic surgery journey included a closeup of a 350 CC breast implant and a mirror selfie of Sami trying it on.

She also shared a pre-op photo on her Instagram Stories, writing in the caption, "guess who got a new rack todayyyy."

Since then, Sami has been recovering at home. As she shared on her Snapchat Nov. 16, "holy hell feels like the implants r in my armpits & neck."

"Back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight," she continued. "idk how to explain it but it just feels like the implants r gonna rip off me."

 

Instagram/Sami Sheen

The procedure comes more than a year after Sami launched her modeling career on OnlyFans, a subscription-based service known for hosting NSFW content. Though her dad Charlie initially told E! News he did "not condone" the move, he later changed his mind and credited his ex-wife Denise—with whom he also shares 18-year-old daughter Lola—for illuminating "a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."

Denise has been supportive of Sami's career since day one, even later joining OnlyFans herself, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently admitted that she wasn't 100 percent on board the idea of the teen getting a boob job.

"I was made fun of as a teenager [because my boobs] were mosquito bites," Denise explained to Bustle in an interview published Oct. 31. "I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done."

Instagram/Sami Sheen

But, as the 52-year-old noted, she now regrets the decision and plans to have her own implants removed.

"I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19," Denise said. "And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!"

To see how Sami prepared for surgery, as well as her other social media photos, keep reading.

TikTok/Sami Sheen

Plastic Surgery Plans

Charlie Sheen and Denice Richards' daughter Sami Sheen went into her first consultation for breast augmentation surgery in February 2022.

TikTok/Sami Sheen

Right Fit

Sami tried out a 350 CC implant for size, captioning this mirror selfie: "looks good!"

TikTok/Sami Sheen

Under the Knife

The OnlyFans model went in for her boob job in November 2023.

TikTok/Sami Sheen

On the Mend

She shared a photo of herself leaving the hospital after the procedure, writing, "We did it!"

Twitter
Tatted Up

Sami showed off her tattoos in a baby blue lingerie set in a June 2023 tweet.

Twitter
About Last Night

She added in the caption, "before things got messy last night."

Twitter
Sheer State of Mind

Sami captioned this June 2023 selfie, "this is my riskiest content so far. fully see through top."

Instagram

One Year on OnlyFans

"cheers to 1 year with @onlyfans," she wrote in June 2023. "i'm so beyond grateful for my subs thank u for always chatting with me."

Instagram

Golden

Sami shared a glowing selfie, snapped in Los Angeles in November 2022.

Instagram

Aloha

Sami posed in front of a waterfall on a trip to Honolulu, Hawaii, in February 2023.

Instagram
'Tis the Season

Sami celebrated Christmas 2022 in Montana, where she was pictured in a Santa-inspired 'fit, teasing, "the grinch stole my clothes this year."

Instagram
Butterflyin'

"finally got my wings," she shared of her ink, just days after her 18th birthday in March 2022. 

Instagram
Vegas Baby

Sami rocked a white fringe two-piece while dancing at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas in May 2023.

Instagram
Carnival Vibes

She said she was on cloud nine during the fest.

Instagram
Coachella Style

She shared a glimpse of her Coachella 2022 'fit featuring a brown bandana and matching bra top.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

The model's full outfit for Coachella 2022.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

After turning 19 years old, Sami returned to the desert for Coachella 2023, looking sporty in a pink jersey top.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Sami wore a white dress, pink Converse and sunglasses for another day of sun at Coachella 2023.

Instagram
Independence Day

She was feeling festive for July 4th with a patriotic blue bikini in 2022.

Instagram
Shower Time

In September 2022, she simply captioned this pic with the cake emoji.

