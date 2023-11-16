Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Gets a Boob Job One Year After Launching OnlyFans Career

Sami Sheen has gone under the knife.
The OnlyFans model, who is also the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, underwent breast augmentation surgery after more than a year of planning. Sami documented the entire process—from her first consultation in February 2022 to her return home from the operation room—in a series of photos shared on her TikTok Nov. 15.
One image showed the 19-year-old dressed in a surgical gown and hairnet in preparation for the procedure, before she was pictured leaving the hospital in a wheelchair in another snap. Other pics taken from her plastic surgery journey included a closeup of a 350 CC breast implant and a mirror selfie of Sami trying it on.
She also shared a pre-op photo on her Instagram Stories, writing in the caption, "guess who got a new rack todayyyy."
Since then, Sami has been recovering at home. As she shared on her Snapchat Nov. 16, "holy hell feels like the implants r in my armpits & neck."
"Back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight," she continued. "idk how to explain it but it just feels like the implants r gonna rip off me."
The procedure comes more than a year after Sami launched her modeling career on OnlyFans, a subscription-based service known for hosting NSFW content. Though her dad Charlie initially told E! News he did "not condone" the move, he later changed his mind and credited his ex-wife Denise—with whom he also shares 18-year-old daughter Lola—for illuminating "a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."
Denise has been supportive of Sami's career since day one, even later joining OnlyFans herself, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently admitted that she wasn't 100 percent on board the idea of the teen getting a boob job.
"I was made fun of as a teenager [because my boobs] were mosquito bites," Denise explained to Bustle in an interview published Oct. 31. "I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done."
But, as the 52-year-old noted, she now regrets the decision and plans to have her own implants removed.
"I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19," Denise said. "And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!"
