Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Gets a Boob Job One Year After Launching OnlyFans Career

Watch : Why Denise Richards Doesn't Want Sami Sheen to Get a Boob Job

Sami Sheen has gone under the knife.

The OnlyFans model, who is also the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, underwent breast augmentation surgery after more than a year of planning. Sami documented the entire process—from her first consultation in February 2022 to her return home from the operation room—in a series of photos shared on her TikTok Nov. 15.

One image showed the 19-year-old dressed in a surgical gown and hairnet in preparation for the procedure, before she was pictured leaving the hospital in a wheelchair in another snap. Other pics taken from her plastic surgery journey included a closeup of a 350 CC breast implant and a mirror selfie of Sami trying it on.

She also shared a pre-op photo on her Instagram Stories, writing in the caption, "guess who got a new rack todayyyy."

Since then, Sami has been recovering at home. As she shared on her Snapchat Nov. 16, "holy hell feels like the implants r in my armpits & neck."