How Maren Morris Has Been Privately Supporting Kyle Richards Amid Mauricio Umansky Separation

Watch : Kyle Richards SLAMS Rumors She’s Faking Marriage Troubles

Maren Morris is that girl in Kyle Richards' life.

In fact, the country singer recently revealed how she's been privately supporting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star amid her ongoing separation from husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky.

"I've been texting with Kyle," Maren admitted Nov. 15 on Watch What Happens Live. "I feel for her for sure. I can't even imagine that long of a relationship. She's obviously going through something and we're watching it though this lens. She's a human being that's going through a tough thing."

Amid her marriage troubles, Kyle has formed a strong friendship with country singer Morgan Wade, who also happens to be friends with the "Girl" singer.

"I know Morgan," Maren, who also recently split from husband of five years Ryan Hurd, added. "She's great, she is."

Maren's revelation comes amid RHOBH's Nov. 15 episode in which Kyle got candid about growing apart from Mauricio amid her health and wellness journey.