How Maren Morris Has Been Privately Supporting Kyle Richards Amid Mauricio Umansky Separation

Maren Morris is that girl in Kyle Richards' life.
In fact, the country singer recently revealed how she's been privately supporting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star amid her ongoing separation from husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky.
"I've been texting with Kyle," Maren admitted Nov. 15 on Watch What Happens Live. "I feel for her for sure. I can't even imagine that long of a relationship. She's obviously going through something and we're watching it though this lens. She's a human being that's going through a tough thing."
Amid her marriage troubles, Kyle has formed a strong friendship with country singer Morgan Wade, who also happens to be friends with the "Girl" singer.
"I know Morgan," Maren, who also recently split from husband of five years Ryan Hurd, added. "She's great, she is."
Maren's revelation comes amid RHOBH's Nov. 15 episode in which Kyle got candid about growing apart from Mauricio amid her health and wellness journey.
Speaking with BFF Dorit Kemsley about her decision to get sober, the Halloween Ends actress shared of the real estate mogul, "You know how he loves to go drink. There's a lot of business events where I'm supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive. Sometimes it's like I don't want to go to these parties."
In a confessional, the Bravolebrity reiterated how her new alcohol-free lifestyle affected her relationship.
"Mo is in sales, and a big part of that is putting yourself out there and be social," Kyle noted, "and I'm at a place in my life where I don't want to do that. I would much rather be home reading than going to an event, especially when I don't drink anymore."
As for what that means for the future of their marriage?
"I think with the way my relationship is right now, I'm not happy," she explained. "I'm sort of now working on myself inside and I feel like he's very focused on his work. So, I feel like in that aspect we're kind of growing in different directions. I don't want to wake up a few years down the road and be like, 'Who are you? What are we supposed to talk about now?'"
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
Keep reading to look back at Kyle and Mauricio's happier times together as a family.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)