How Maren Morris Has Been Privately Supporting Kyle Richards Amid Mauricio Umansky Separation

Maren Morris weighed in on pal Kyle Richards' ongoing marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky and revealed if she's met The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's new BFF Morgan Wade.

Watch: Kyle Richards SLAMS Rumors She’s Faking Marriage Troubles

Maren Morris is that girl in Kyle Richards' life.

In fact, the country singer recently revealed how she's been privately supporting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star amid her ongoing separation from husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky.

"I've been texting with Kyle," Maren admitted Nov. 15 on Watch What Happens Live. "I feel for her for sure. I can't even imagine that long of a relationship. She's obviously going through something and we're watching it though this lens. She's a human being that's going through a tough thing."

Amid her marriage troubles, Kyle has formed a strong friendship with country singer Morgan Wade, who also happens to be friends with the "Girl" singer.

"I know Morgan," Maren, who also recently split from husband of five years Ryan Hurd, added. "She's great, she is."

Maren's revelation comes amid RHOBH's Nov. 15 episode in which Kyle got candid about growing apart from Mauricio amid her health and wellness journey. 

photos
The Timeline of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation

Speaking with BFF Dorit Kemsley about her decision to get sober, the Halloween Ends actress shared of the real estate mogul, "You know how he loves to go drink. There's a lot of business events where I'm supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive. Sometimes it's like I don't want to go to these parties."

In a confessional, the Bravolebrity reiterated how her new alcohol-free lifestyle affected her relationship.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM/Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

"Mo is in sales, and a big part of that is putting yourself out there and be social," Kyle noted, "and I'm at a place in my life where I don't want to do that. I would much rather be home reading than going to an event, especially when I don't drink anymore."

As for what that means for the future of their marriage?

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"I think with the way my relationship is right now, I'm not happy," she explained. "I'm sort of now working on myself inside and I feel like he's very focused on his work. So, I feel like in that aspect we're kind of growing in different directions. I don't want to wake up a few years down the road and be like, 'Who are you? What are we supposed to talk about now?'"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Keep reading to look back at Kyle and Mauricio's happier times together as a family.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

