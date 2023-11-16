Swifties, Travis Kelce Is Now in the Singing Game: Listen to His Collab With Brother Jason

Travis Kelce had entered his singing era with the release of "Fairytale of Philadelphia," a duet with brother Jason Kelce for The Philly Specials' Christmas album.

Watch: Travis Kelce “Shocked” by Taylor Swift’s Lyric Change

Their song is the slamming screen doors Philadelphia's newest carol.

Travis Kelce is following in Grammy winning girlfriend Taylor Swift's musical footsteps. Indeed, the Kansas City Chiefs player joined his big brother Jason Kelce on the Philadelphia Eagles player's Christmas album with The Philly Specials. Travis was a special feature for the "Fairytale of Philadelphia," a playful twist on The Pogue's 1987 song "Fairytale of New York."

In the Irish folk-inspired recording, the two NFL superstars exchange barbs with one another. 

In one verse, Jason, 36, sings, "You smell like some old scum / washed up from the Schuylkill," to which Travis, 34, quips back, "You dirtbag, you phony / Happy Christmas you ass / I pray God it's our last."

But amid the many jabs and references to the City of Brotherly Love, the duo's own brotherly love does indeed shine through. 

In response to Jason's sung accusation, "You took my dreams from me / When mom first had you," the tight end sings, " I kept them with me, Jas / I put them with my own / Can't make it all alone." 

photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out in NYC

The brotherly duet is one of the three songs the Eagles musical group—which also features players Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson—has released so far this year, with the others including Mariah Carey's iconic "All I Want for Christmas" and "This Christmas," featuring the song's original artist, Patti LaBelle. The proceeds from the album support the Children's Crisis Treatment Center, a non-profit that "specializes in delivering behavioral health services to Philadelphia's children and their families."

Travis' singing debut comes shortly after he traveled to Argentina to support his girlfriend as her Eras Tour embarked on its South American leg. And after attending her show—in addition to reacting to Taylor's shoutout in "Karma"—the athlete had nothing but rave reviews for her performance

"I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires," Travis said during the Nov. 15 episode of his and Jason's New Heights podcast. "The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy for, and yeah, Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it, and it looked like she was having some fun up there."

His attendance at the concert, made possible thanks to a bye week for the Chiefs, comes after Taylor herself has shown up to a number of Travis' NFL games. 

To relive some of Taylor's best football moments—and her stellar Game Day outfits—keep reading. 

