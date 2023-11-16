Will Captain Sandy Yawn Get Married on Below Deck Mediterranean? She Says...

It sounds like Captain Sandy Yawn is down for a wedding ceremony on the high seas.
After getting engaged to fiancée Leah Shafer earlier this year, the Below Deck Mediterranean star shared an update on how planning their upcoming nuptials is going.
"Leah's in charge," Sandy exclusively told E! News Nov. 15, "because I said I just can't do that."
And Bravo viewers may be able to tune into the ceremony as the couple hasn't ruled out tying the knot on the TV series. "Yes, we want to include the fans, absolutely," she shared. "We're working out the details."
E! News first broke the news that Sandy had popped the question to Leah in September after more than five years of dating.
"I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years," the 58-year-old told E! of the beachside proposal. "I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first."
After she got down on one knee and Leah said "yes," the Bravolebrity added, "My heart exploded! It was filled beyond capacity of anything I could ever imagine. Somehow I feel closer than I did before, and I can't explain it. There is an energy that I have never experienced in my life. I love her beyond; as Leah says Yawn beyond."
And while Sandy has found her soulmate, she also weighed in on another potential Bravo romance: Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers and Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent, who sparked romance rumors at BravoCon earlier this month.
So is Sandy shipping the couple?
"Honestly, I think the Housewives he was a little intimidated by," she told E!. "So, I heard him say Lala. They would make a really pretty couple."
