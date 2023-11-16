Will Captain Sandy Yawn Get Married on Below Deck Mediterranean? She Says...

Watch : Captain Sandy Ships Jason Chambers With THIS 'Bravo-lebrity'

It sounds like Captain Sandy Yawn is down for a wedding ceremony on the high seas.

After getting engaged to fiancée Leah Shafer earlier this year, the Below Deck Mediterranean star shared an update on how planning their upcoming nuptials is going.

"Leah's in charge," Sandy exclusively told E! News Nov. 15, "because I said I just can't do that."

And Bravo viewers may be able to tune into the ceremony as the couple hasn't ruled out tying the knot on the TV series. "Yes, we want to include the fans, absolutely," she shared. "We're working out the details."

E! News first broke the news that Sandy had popped the question to Leah in September after more than five years of dating.

"I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years," the 58-year-old told E! of the beachside proposal. "I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first."