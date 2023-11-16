Lukas Gage Makes First Public Appearance Since Chris Appleton Divorce Filing

Watch : Chris Appleton Files for Divorce From Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage is back on the red carpet.

In his first public appearance since estranged husband Chris Appleton filed for divorce, The White Lotus star attended the season five premiere of Fargo in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

For the event, Lukas wore an all-black ensemble with matching shoes. However, his ring finger was notably bare.

Chris, 40, filed for divorce from Lukas, 28, in Los Angeles court on Nov. 13, according to documents obtained by E! News. In the filing, the celebrity hairstylist cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as Nov. 10. It also states that the former couple had signed a postnuptial agreement back in May.

The breakup comes six and a half months after Chris—who has two kids from a previous relationship—and Lukas tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in April that featured Kim Kardashian as officiant and a serenade by Shania Twain.

In fact, the divorce news comes days after footage from their big day aired on the Nov. 9 episode of The Kardashians.