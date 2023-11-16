Lukas Gage Makes First Public Appearance Since Chris Appleton Divorce Filing

In Lukas Gage's first public appearance since husband Chris Appleton filed for divorce, The White Lotus star attended the season five premiere of Fargo in Los Angeles.

Lukas Gage is back on the red carpet.

In his first public appearance since estranged husband Chris Appleton filed for divorce, The White Lotus star attended the season five premiere of Fargo in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. 

For the event, Lukas wore an all-black ensemble with matching shoes. However, his ring finger was notably bare.

Chris, 40, filed for divorce from Lukas, 28, in Los Angeles court on Nov. 13, according to documents obtained by E! News. In the filing, the celebrity hairstylist cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as Nov. 10. It also states that the former couple had signed a postnuptial agreement back in May. 

The breakup comes six and a half months after Chris—who has two kids from a previous relationship—and Lukas tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in April that featured Kim Kardashian as officiant and a serenade by Shania Twain.

In fact, the divorce news comes days after footage from their big day aired on the Nov. 9 episode of The Kardashians.

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

Chris and Lukas initially kept their romance out of the spotlight before they wed, confirming their engagement the same month as their nuptials. Still, the duo posted a few glimpses into their relationship on social media—including their February trip to Mexico—and later shared more about their connection.

As Lukas noted in a March interview with Today, "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

To look back at their relationship, keep reading.

Instagram
Time to Check-In: They're Engaged!

Just weeks after confirming their romance, the You actor and celeb hairdresser got engaged, a source confirmed to E! News April 5.

Instagram
Best in Snow

The celebrity hairstylist shared a sweet snap of the pair from a ski vacation to Instagram March 23.

Instagram
Apple of Each Other's Eye

In late March, Chris captioned a series of photos from their recent getaways together: "Apple of my eye." His post came just days after he confirmed their romance, gushing that he's "very happy" and "very much in love."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Stepping Out in Style

Shortly after their vacation, the pair attended the Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on March 8.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

After the White Lotus star shared photos from their getaway, Chris complimented the actor by writing in the comments section alongside a heart emoji, "Stud."

 

instagram.com/lukasgage
Turning Up the Heat

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton first sparked romance rumors when they posted photos from their vacation to Mexico together in late February.

