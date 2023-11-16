Why Mariah Carey Doesn’t Have a Driver’s License

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Mariah Carey Team Up With Daughters in TikTok Video

The Queen of Christmas might be adding a valid driver's license to her wishlist this year.

After all, Mariah Carey revealed she hasn't driven herself anywhere in a while as her license expired seven years ago.

"I can drive," the Grammy winner said on the Nov. 15 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show when asked about her day-to-day travel. "I was going to get my license 'cause I don't have my license."

A shocked Jennifer Hudson, who admitted she drives herself to work, asked, "You don't have your license?" prompting Mariah to clarify that she actually did but simply let it expire while she was living in New York City.

"You don't really want to drive in Manhattan—well, I don't," she explained. "I don't like driving in Manhattan."

Now, since it's been nearly a decade, the "Obsessed" singer would need to retake the driving test. And that's a daunting prospect on its own.

"I don't think I would pass if I took the test again," the Dreamgirls star confessed to Mariah. "I'm with you!"