Why Mariah Carey Doesn’t Have a Driver’s License

The Queen of Christmas might be adding a valid driver's license to her wishlist this year.
After all, Mariah Carey revealed she hasn't driven herself anywhere in a while as her license expired seven years ago.
"I can drive," the Grammy winner said on the Nov. 15 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show when asked about her day-to-day travel. "I was going to get my license 'cause I don't have my license."
A shocked Jennifer Hudson, who admitted she drives herself to work, asked, "You don't have your license?" prompting Mariah to clarify that she actually did but simply let it expire while she was living in New York City.
"You don't really want to drive in Manhattan—well, I don't," she explained. "I don't like driving in Manhattan."
Now, since it's been nearly a decade, the "Obsessed" singer would need to retake the driving test. And that's a daunting prospect on its own.
"I don't think I would pass if I took the test again," the Dreamgirls star confessed to Mariah. "I'm with you!"
However, the 54-year-old is up for the challenge as she assured Jennifer that she was definitely "going to try and get the license again."
The New York native might have to wait until the holidays are over, though, since her Christmas-themed tour kicked off in Highland, CA, on Nov. 15. And Mariah is taking her festive spirit all over North America, performing in Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago and more before wrapping up at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17.
While it's been nearly 30 years since she released her iconic holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," the track's accolades keep coming. In fact, just a few years ago, she was honored with three awards by the Guinness World Records organization including becoming Billboard's solo artist record holder for the highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100.
And she's shown no signs of slowing down with her Christmas love—kicking off the holiday season with her annual defrost on Nov. 1.
It's no surprise she's continued to reign as the Queen of Christmas considering her love for the holidays even predates her iconic album.
"I've always really been a very festive person," she explained in a 1994 interview with E! News. "I always knew I'd eventually do a Christmas album."