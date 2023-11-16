Adriana Lima Has the Ultimate Clapback to Critical Comments About Her Appearance

Adriana Lima made it clear—she has more important things to worry about than internet trolls' comments.
In fact, the supermodel referenced the less-than-favorable social media commentary about how she at the red carpet premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes in Los Angeles Nov. 13, setting the record straight on where her priorities lie.
Sharing a selfie of herself without makeup on her Instagram Stories, Lima, 42, wrote, "The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1 year old learning to walk, and three dogs...thanks for your concern."
After all, her Hunger Games outing was a big night out for her blended family. The former Victoria's Secret Angel was joined at the premiere by daughters Valentina, 14, and Sienna, 11—whom she shares with ex-husband Marko Jarić— as well as her partner Andre Lemmers and his two children from a previous relationship, Miah and Lupo.
Lima, who also shares 15-month-old son Cyan with Lemmers, has spoken out in the past about the stress of being a model. "My job puts me in such pressure to look a certain way," she wrote on Instagram in 2017. "I am tired of the impositions, we 'as [women]' can't be continuing living in a world with such superficial values, it's not fair to us, beyond hair, it's physically and mentally not healthy what society is imposing to 'us' to be, to behave, to look."
Lima worked as a Victoria's Secret Angel between 1999 and 2008, walking in 18 runway at its annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to become the lingerie brand's longest-running spokesmodel.
In fact, she recently returned to the stage for the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023, a documentary film released Sept. 26 on Amazon Prime Video. And she reflected on how the brand has been along for the ride in so many stages of her life.
"I've been in Victoria's Secret since 1999—I was a baby," Lima told E! News at the event's red carpet. "Now I'm a mom. And throughout all these changes in my life, I feel celebrated and I'm so happy to be here and as a model and a woman, to see that you have that space in fashion for me, it's quite supporting and uplifting."
Look back at Lima's Victoria Secret Fashion Show looks below: