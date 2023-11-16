Adriana Lima Has the Ultimate Clapback to Critical Comments About Her Appearance

Watch : Adriana Lima's Daughters Make Rare Red Carpet Outing

Adriana Lima made it clear—she has more important things to worry about than internet trolls' comments.

In fact, the supermodel referenced the less-than-favorable social media commentary about how she at the red carpet premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes in Los Angeles Nov. 13, setting the record straight on where her priorities lie.

Sharing a selfie of herself without makeup on her Instagram Stories, Lima, 42, wrote, "The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1 year old learning to walk, and three dogs...thanks for your concern."

After all, her Hunger Games outing was a big night out for her blended family. The former Victoria's Secret Angel was joined at the premiere by daughters Valentina, 14, and Sienna, 11—whom she shares with ex-husband Marko Jarić— as well as her partner Andre Lemmers and his two children from a previous relationship, Miah and Lupo.