Adriana Lima Has the Ultimate Clapback to Critical Comments About Her Appearance

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima has more important things to worry about than people's criticism of her looks, sharing her reaction to some comments from her appearance at a premiere.

Adriana Lima made it clear—she has more important things to worry about than internet trolls' comments.

In fact, the supermodel referenced the less-than-favorable social media commentary about how she at the red carpet premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes in Los Angeles Nov. 13, setting the record straight on where her priorities lie.

Sharing a selfie of herself without makeup on her Instagram Stories, Lima, 42, wrote, "The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1 year old learning to walk, and three dogs...thanks for your concern."

After all, her Hunger Games outing was a big night out for her blended family. The former Victoria's Secret Angel was joined at the premiere by daughters Valentina, 14, and Sienna, 11—whom she shares with ex-husband Marko Jarić— as well as her partner Andre Lemmers and his two children from a previous relationship, Miah and Lupo.

 

Lima, who also shares 15-month-old son Cyan with Lemmers, has spoken out in the past about the stress of being a model. "My job puts me in such pressure to look a certain way," she wrote on Instagram in 2017. "I am tired of the impositions, we 'as [women]' can't be continuing living in a world with such superficial values, it's not fair to us, beyond hair, it's physically and mentally not healthy what society is imposing to 'us' to be, to behave, to look."

Lima worked as a Victoria's Secret Angel between 1999 and 2008, walking in 18 runway at its annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to become the lingerie brand's longest-running spokesmodel.

Instagram / Adriana Lima

In fact, she recently returned to the stage for the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023, a documentary film released Sept. 26 on Amazon Prime Video. And she reflected on how the brand has been along for the ride in so many stages of her life.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"I've been in Victoria's Secret since 1999—I was a baby," Lima told E! News at the event's red carpet. "Now I'm a mom. And throughout all these changes in my life, I feel celebrated and I'm so happy to be here and as a model and a woman, to see that you have that space in fashion for me, it's quite supporting and uplifting."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Look back at Lima's Victoria Secret Fashion Show looks below:

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
2018

Lima tears up as she walks the runway in her final Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The supermodel has been with the lingerie brand for about two decades.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
2017

The model dons a sexy black outfit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
2016

The model wears thigh-high boots with mismatched sexy lingerie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2015

The model dons pink lingerie and colorful wings.

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
2014

The model walks the runway in a ballerina-inspired outfit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2013

The model poses with fellow Angels Lily Aldridge and Karlie Kloss.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2012

The model makes a dramatic entrance.

2011

The model showcases an orange and blue look.

Arun Nevader/FilmMagic
2010

The model is a baller.

John Parra/WireImage
2008

The model sports the $5 million Victoria's Secret Black Diamond Fantasy Miracle Bra and a pair of traditional angel wings.

Arun Nevader/FilmMagic
2007

The model sports a festive look.

Arun Nevader/FilmMagic
2006

The model channels a snow queen.

M. Von Holden/FilmMagic
2005

The model carries a colorful accessory.

KMazur/WireImage for Full Picture
2003

The model's wings take center stage.

KMazur/WireImage
2002

Orange you glad you got to see the model's colorful look?

KMazur/WireImage
2001

The model is an Angel in white.

Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2000

At age 19, Lima makes her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut.

