90 Day Fiancé’s Darcey Silva Marries Georgi Rusev in Private Ceremony

Watch : "90 Day Fiance's" Most Memorable First Encounters

Darcey Silva is upgrading her relationship status.

More than three years after Georgi Rusev first popped the question, the 90 Day Fiancé alum revealed they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

"I'm thrilled to share that Georgi and I got married on our special day of November 11th," a joint Nov. 16 Instagram post, shared by her and TLC Nov. 16, read. "I've been on a long journey to find love, and in the end, love wins. I'm so blessed for you all to be a part of my journey in life, love, and happiness."

The Darcey & Stacey star concluded her post—which accompanied a close-up photo of her hand placed on top of her husband's, with her massive ring on full display—by thanking fans for "all the love and support."

TLC fans were introduced to the Connecticut native during the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017, while she was dating Amsterdam-based ex Jesse Meester, 30. But by the second season, the couple called it quits on their rollercoaster relationship.