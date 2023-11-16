90 Day Fiancé’s Darcey Silva Marries Georgi Rusev in Private Ceremony

Darcey Silva is upgrading her relationship status.
More than three years after Georgi Rusev first popped the question, the 90 Day Fiancé alum revealed they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.
"I'm thrilled to share that Georgi and I got married on our special day of November 11th," a joint Nov. 16 Instagram post, shared by her and TLC Nov. 16, read. "I've been on a long journey to find love, and in the end, love wins. I'm so blessed for you all to be a part of my journey in life, love, and happiness."
The Darcey & Stacey star concluded her post—which accompanied a close-up photo of her hand placed on top of her husband's, with her massive ring on full display—by thanking fans for "all the love and support."
TLC fans were introduced to the Connecticut native during the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017, while she was dating Amsterdam-based ex Jesse Meester, 30. But by the second season, the couple called it quits on their rollercoaster relationship.
Darcey attempted to find love again with British ex Tom Brooks during season three, but their romance fizzled out by the following season.
However, the 49-year-old wasn't on the market for too long, as she debuted her relationship with Georgi, a massage therapist she met on social media, during the first season of Darcey & Stacey—a spinoff featuring twin sister Stacey Silva—in 2020.
And after four months of dating, Georgi first asked Darcey—who is mom to daughters Aniko and Aspen from a previous marriage—to marry him in June 2020.
However, the couple would hit a few rough patches during the course of their on-again-off again relationship, leading Darcey to end their engagement for a second time in 2022.
But fans suspected the couple were well on their way down the aisle more than a year later, as Georgi wrote alongside a since-deleted September Instagram post of himself wearing a tuxedo, "It's finally happening!" including the hashtags, "#darceyandgeorgi #1111."
But Darcey and Georgi aren't the only ones working on their next chapter. Read on to catch up on the couples featured in season seven of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.