90 Day Fiancé’s Darcey Silva Marries Georgi Rusev in Private Ceremony

90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva and massage therapist Georgi Rusev have tied the knot after three years of dating: "I’ve been on a long journey to find love, and in the end, love wins."

Darcey Silva is upgrading her relationship status.

More than three years after Georgi Rusev first popped the question, the 90 Day Fiancé alum revealed they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

"I'm thrilled to share that Georgi and I got married on our special day of November 11th," a joint Nov. 16 Instagram post, shared by her and TLC Nov. 16, read. "I've been on a long journey to find love, and in the end, love wins. I'm so blessed for you all to be a part of my journey in life, love, and happiness."

The Darcey & Stacey star concluded her post—which accompanied a close-up photo of her hand placed on top of her husband's, with her massive ring on full display—by thanking fans for "all the love and support."

TLC fans were introduced to the Connecticut native during the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017, while she was dating Amsterdam-based ex Jesse Meester, 30. But by the second season, the couple called it quits on their rollercoaster relationship.

Darcey attempted to find love again with British ex Tom Brooks during season three, but their romance fizzled out by the following season.

However, the 49-year-old wasn't on the market for too long, as she debuted her relationship with Georgi, a massage therapist she met on social media, during the first season of Darcey & Stacey—a spinoff featuring twin sister Stacey Silva—in 2020.

And after four months of dating, Georgi first asked Darcey—who is mom to daughters Aniko and Aspen from a previous marriage—to marry him in June 2020.

However, the couple would hit a few rough patches during the course of their on-again-off again relationship, leading Darcey to end their engagement for a second time in 2022.

But fans suspected the couple were well on their way down the aisle more than a year later, as Georgi wrote alongside a since-deleted September Instagram post of himself wearing a tuxedo, "It's finally happening!" including the hashtags, "#darceyandgeorgi #1111."

But Darcey and Georgi aren't the only ones working on their next chapter. Read on to catch up on the couples featured in season seven of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

TLC
Angela, 56 (Hazlehurst, GA) and Michael, 34 (Nigeria)

With his visa issues ongoing, Michael is still in Nigeria and Angela feels he's becoming increasingly neglectful of her. Despite their issues with it in the past, he has reactivated his social media accounts, and even gone so far as to block her, causing Angela to wonder for the first time whether he's scamming her. Craving attention and in need of support from others, Angela starts a flirtatious friendship with a man she met online, who she considers meeting in person. But with the approval of Michael's visa fast approaching, Angela still wants to give their marriage one last chance. Can Angela and Michael mend their broken relationship, or will all of their baggage prove to be too much?

TLC
Elizabeth, 31 (Tampa, FL) and Andrei, 35 (Moldova)

Things are looking up for Elizabeth and Andrei. The pair is moving up in the world: they've bought a home, Andrei is settling into work and Libby is considering a career change to pursue her lifelong passion for music. However, tensions are mounting amidst concerns that Andrei is cutting Libby off from her family. Andrei's relationship with her family has always been rocky, but when an unexpected—and atypical—green card interview is demanded of Andrei, the couple is left wondering if someone is trying to sabotage their happiness—and potentially get him deported.

TLC
Jovi, 31 (New Orleans, LA) and Yara, 27 (Ukraine)

While Jovi and Yara love being parents to baby Mylah, Yara is combating postpartum insecurities and their relationship has changed. Yara is also battling a particularly tough bout of homesickness, and the couple considers a visit to Ukraine—but everything changes when the Russia-Ukraine War breaks out. Jovi & Yara decide to go to Prague, where Yara's mother lives. Yara is desperate to help her loved ones navigate the crisis and considers her options for bringing them over to the States. Against a backdrop of so much turmoil, will this couple be able to find any peace?

TLC
Ed, 56 (San Diego, CA) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, CA)

Ed and Liz's journey to the altar faces roadblock after roadblock as the couple's lingering trust and control issues resurface. To make matters more difficult, Ed's friends and family remain reluctant to welcome his new fiancée into the fold. The couple is committed to making their relationship work and are planning engagement parties and looking for homes together. But, between the couple's jealousy and family troubles, everyone wonders: will they or won't they walk down the aisle?

TLC
Jenny, 63 (Palm Springs, CA) and Sumit, 33 (India)

The cat's out of the bag: Jenny and Sumit are married, and the groom's family is not happy to hear it. Sumit's relatives refuse to acknowledge their nuptials as Jenny grows more and more homesick. With their marriage off to a rocky start, Sumit is focused on finding a way to repair his relationship with his family. The couple is also slowly realizing that their age difference may actually be affecting their relationship—their visions for married life may not be compatible. Will Jenny & Sumit be able to find common ground, or are their lives going in separate directions? 

TLC
Kim, 51 (San Diego, CA) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)

Kim travels to Nigeria prepared to propose to Usman. Unfortunately for her, neither partner's family seems to support the union. Kim's son Jamal worries that she's moving too fast, while Usman's mother frets about him marrying an older woman who is not able to have children. As her stay in Nigeria continues, Kim learns the hard way that two's company and three's a crowd as the prospect of Usman taking a second wife looms. Adamant that she must be his first wife, Kim is frustrated by Usman's family's determination to set him up with a younger woman before she marries him. Heated words and milkshakes fly—will Kim be able to accept Usman's family stipulations on their potential union, or is this relationship doomed to fail?

