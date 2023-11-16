The Best Advent Calendars for Kids: Bluey, PAW Patrol, Disney, Barbie & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holidays are made for kids. The joy, the wonder, the anticipation – the whole month of December is magical. But counting down till Christmas can be hard for impatient children. Make the time go a little faster, and lean into the holiday spirit, with an advent calendar. From toys to chocolates to makeup, and even science experiments, there's an array of calendars to suit all ages, interests, and family aesthetics to speed up that seasonal countdown.
Now is the time to grab the must-have calendars featuring characters from Bluey, Pokemon, PAW Patrol, and more. You'll also find DIY offerings that can be customized and personalized (I smell a new family tradition). So check out the list below (maybe even twice) for the best advent calendars for kids both naughty and nice.
Lindt Teddy Sleigh Assorted Chocolate Advent Calendar
Countdown to the holiday with a classic chocolate-filled advent calendar from Lindt. It features 35 pieces of chocolate, including truffles, milk chocolate, white chocolate, and more.
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar
If you'd like to avoid eating more sweets around the holiday, this advent calendar from Melissa & Doug is a great alternative. Featuring a wooden tree, kids attach 24 magnetic ornaments throughout the month, and a shining star on the last day. It also comes with a wooden ornament box for easy storage and is suggested for kids 3 - 7 years old.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Gemstone Advent Calendar
With this National Geographic advent calendar kids reveal a new gemstone over 24 days, including sodalite, tiger's eye, agate, and more. And on the last day, kids can channel their inner geologist and unearth a rose quartz from a dig brick. The set includes a pouch for all the gems and jewelry settings so kids can create their own necklaces out of the gems. Not recommended for kids under 3.
Bluey's Exclusive Advent Calendar Pack
Get in the holiday spirit with the whole Heeler family. This Bluey advent calendar has 24 surprises, including toys, accessories, and stickers, that's just as much fun as the show. Recommended for kids 3 and up.
PAW Patrol: 2023 Advent Calendar
Fans of PAW Patrol will love this advent calendar that's packed with 24 holiday-themed toys and accessories. For ages 3 and up, they'll uncover seven of the PAW Patrol pups, plus their friends, and more with a super cute seasonal display.
MERI MERI Winter Ballerina Charm Bracelet Advent Calendar Suitcase
If you're looking for more than a toy, this ballerina-themed advent calendar is a beautiful option. It includes a bracelet and numbered trays, which each feature a charm to add to the delicate bracelet. The jewelry can be worn even after the holidays and the pretty box it comes in can also be used for years to come.
Barbie Advent Calendar with Barbie Doll
This Barbie-themed advent calendar features a 12-inch Barbie doll and 24 days of fashion accessories. From clothes to shoes and bags, kids 3 to 7 years old can dress their Barbie in holiday style.
Merry & Bright Advent Calendar
If you're looking for an advent calendar where you can add your own goodies, then stop the search. This Pottery Barn Kids offering is made of 100% wool and features adorable pom-pom accents, a snowman, and numbered pockets for you to include whatever you want. It can even be personalized for your family. Act now for this limited offer price.
Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids
This Pokemon-themed advent calendar can bring kids one step closer to catching 'em all. It includes 34 toys and accessories, like Pikachu, Charmander, Jigglypuff, and more, and is perfect for kids 4 years old and up.
The Purple Cow Crazy Scientist Advent Calendar
Science enthusiasts from ages 8 to 99 can enjoy this advent calendar. There are 24 experiments to tinker with, from biology to chemistry and optics, and all components are included, along with a manual. Best of all, each experiment doesn't require prior knowledge, so it's fun for all.
Mattel Disney Princess Toys Advent Calendar
Calling all Disney princesses, this is the advent calendar for you. Over 24 days you'll uncover four 3.5-inch princess dolls (Tiana, Cinderella, Ariel, and Belle), including some of their friends and accessories. And the display itself can be a fun additional to any holiday play.
Fisher-Price Little People Toddler Toys Advent Calendar
The Fisher-Price advent calendar is a great pick for littler kids (ages 1 - 5). It features 24 days of delights, including Little People friends and their holiday-themed accessories. The calendar can even be a fun way to introduce numbers and counting.
Christmas Village Advent Calendar
Kids (5+) can explore art and design while they play and get ready for the holidays with the KiwiCo advent calendar. There are 24 envelopes with projects and directions included, so kids can create their own winter railroad set. By the end of the month they'll have completed an adorable handmade scene that can be on display year after year.
JOYIN 24 Days Christmas Advent Calendar with Make Up Set
For kids into makeup, this advent calendar is a slam dunk. The set includes hair chalks, brushes, nail polish, lipsticks, eyeshadow, lip gloss, eye liner, a cosmetic bag, and more for a holiday filled with glamour. There are 24 days to uncover and it's recommended for kids 3 and up.
DIY Ornament Advent Calendar
For families who like a little DIY, this advent calendar is a solid pick. Each of the 24 days features instructions and materials to make an ornament for the tree. It'll add a crafty touch to this Christmas and beyond.
