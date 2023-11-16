Mauricio Umansky Slams "BS" Speculation About Where He and Kyle Richards Stand Amid Separation

Watch : Kyle Richards BREAKS DOWN Over Mauricio Split

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Mauricio Umansky is tired of the noise.

Since he and his wife of 27 years Kyle Richards revealed their separation over the summer—the lead up to which is currently airing on this season of the Bravo show—there has been an intense focus on the couple. And much of the stories, according to Mauricio, are nothing more than pure speculation.

"What my life looks like right now is insane," he explained during the Nov. 16 episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. "It's out of control the amount of stories that are coming out on a daily basis about, you know, everybody wants to know what's going on with my marriage. Like, I do too."

"We're going through a struggle, we're going through issues just like everybody else does," Mauricio continued. "And it doesn't change on a daily basis. If we're separated that means we're giving each other time to allow things to happen. And the tabloids right now, they want to write a story about it every single day and I get calls and I get stopped and I'm like, ‘Guys, it's just not happening that fast.' When I know what I'm doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know. Until then, everybody can take a hike and f--k off, pardon my language."