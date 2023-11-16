Mauricio Umansky Slams "BS" Speculation About Where He and Kyle Richards Stand Amid Separation

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Mauricio Umansky is tired of the noise.
Since he and his wife of 27 years Kyle Richards revealed their separation over the summer—the lead up to which is currently airing on this season of the Bravo show—there has been an intense focus on the couple. And much of the stories, according to Mauricio, are nothing more than pure speculation.
"What my life looks like right now is insane," he explained during the Nov. 16 episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. "It's out of control the amount of stories that are coming out on a daily basis about, you know, everybody wants to know what's going on with my marriage. Like, I do too."
"We're going through a struggle, we're going through issues just like everybody else does," Mauricio continued. "And it doesn't change on a daily basis. If we're separated that means we're giving each other time to allow things to happen. And the tabloids right now, they want to write a story about it every single day and I get calls and I get stopped and I'm like, ‘Guys, it's just not happening that fast.' When I know what I'm doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know. Until then, everybody can take a hike and f--k off, pardon my language."
In fact, the real estate broker has his own way of making sure the coverage doesn't affect him.
"I do not let the noise get in," the Dancing with the Stars alum noted. "It's hard sometimes, the noise gets in don't get me wrong. I don't have a google alert on myself, I already know what happened to myself. I wake up every morning, I know where I am I know what I'm doing, I know what happened yesterday. I don't need to read about myself to know what happened yesterday. Or to read speculation about what's going to happen tomorrow. So I don't read that stuff. I don't have a Google alert on my wife."
And part of cancel
ling out the noise has also meant that he doesn't plan on turning into Bravo for the current season 13 of RHOBH.
"I'm actually not watching it this season," the 53-year-old revealed. "Because I also know that they're dramatizing everything. And there's a bunch of stuff that I don't even want to see because it will create more noise with me. The people that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don't realize that there are two humans on the other side of that opinion. And that's really, really difficult."
As Mauricio, who shares daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15 with Kyle, put it, "I always tell my wife, 'I know what happens to us.' I don't need to read the speculation and the BS that's out there."
For her part, Kyle recently addressed rumors that she and Mauricio were fabricating their marriage troubles in order to boost her own relevance as well as ratings for the reality show.
"What human being would create a story like this?" the Halloween Ends actress asked executive producer Alex Baskin during the Nov. 14 episode of her Bravo's Hot Mic podcast. "No offense, Alex. I love you and everybody with the show. Who would do that for ratings? Put their family through this. That is one of the dumbest things I've maybe ever heard in these 13 years. I'm going to pretend that I'm separated and torture my children? So that people tune in?"
Kyle added, "When people talk about, 'Oh, they do these things to be relevant,' I'm already on the show 13 years. I care about being relevant to my friends and family. Yes, I'm on television, but I'm good. I'm not looking to be more relevant. I would never put my family through this ever."
Keep reading for a comprehensive breakdown of Kyle and Mauricio's split timeline.