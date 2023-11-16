Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Rates Michael B. Jordan's Bedroom Skills During Season 7 Reunion

Bre Tiesi is offering up an eyebrow-raising confession about Michael B. Jordan.
To backtrack just a bit: During an outing with her fellow realtors in the latest installment of Selling Sunset, the Netflix star claimed she once slept with the Creed actor. Fast-forward to the season seven reunion, Bre elaborates on the encounter while in the hot seat during a lie detector test.
After host Tan France flat out asked Bre "Is Michael B. Jordan good in bed?" during the special, which debuted Nov. 16, she simply laughed and covered her face. However, the Queer Eye host dug deeper, adding, "I kind of want to know for myself. He's my hall pass."
Which led the reality star—who shares son Legend, 16 months, with Nick Cannon—to respond, "I'm going to be in so much trouble," she laughed and shook her head. "No."
Cue gasps from the entire Selling Sunset cast.
Not to mention, polygraph examiner John Grogan chimed in with a thumbs up courtesy of the test results, adding, "That's true."
However, Bre was quick to negotiate an apology. "I'm sorry, babe," she continued. "I crushed a lot of girls' dreams today." To this, Tan added, "And guys!"
E! News has reached to Michael's rep for comment and has not heard back.
The Black Panther star wasn't the only one that was brought up during this season, as Bre also got candid about her relationship with Nick and their family dynamic.
"I love Nick," Bre told her castmates during an outing. "I'm happy with my relationship, however that is, and like, if I date, I date."
And though she makes her own choices, the model explained that she still has boundaries set in place.
"I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick," she said of the Wild N' Out star, who shares 12 children with multiple women. "I just wouldn't. And even his situations and stuff, I've always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don't get it, and I don't care that people don't get it."
