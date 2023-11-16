Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Rates Michael B. Jordan's Bedroom Skills During Season 7 Reunion

Watch : Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim & Marie-Lou Nurk Split After 10 Months

Bre Tiesi is offering up an eyebrow-raising confession about Michael B. Jordan.

To backtrack just a bit: During an outing with her fellow realtors in the latest installment of Selling Sunset, the Netflix star claimed she once slept with the Creed actor. Fast-forward to the season seven reunion, Bre elaborates on the encounter while in the hot seat during a lie detector test.

After host Tan France flat out asked Bre "Is Michael B. Jordan good in bed?" during the special, which debuted Nov. 16, she simply laughed and covered her face. However, the Queer Eye host dug deeper, adding, "I kind of want to know for myself. He's my hall pass."

Which led the reality star—who shares son Legend, 16 months, with Nick Cannon—to respond, "I'm going to be in so much trouble," she laughed and shook her head. "No."

Cue gasps from the entire Selling Sunset cast.

Not to mention, polygraph examiner John Grogan chimed in with a thumbs up courtesy of the test results, adding, "That's true."