Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Rates Michael B. Jordan's Bedroom Skills During Season 7 Reunion

Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi shared her honest opinion about Michael B. Jordan's skillset in bed when held to the fire during the season seven reunion.

Bre Tiesi is offering up an eyebrow-raising confession about Michael B. Jordan.

To backtrack just a bit: During an outing with her fellow realtors in the latest installment of Selling Sunset, the Netflix star claimed she once slept with the Creed actor. Fast-forward to the season seven reunion, Bre elaborates on the encounter while in the hot seat during a lie detector test.

After host Tan France flat out asked Bre "Is Michael B. Jordan good in bed?" during the special, which debuted Nov. 16, she simply laughed and covered her face. However, the Queer Eye host dug deeper, adding, "I kind of want to know for myself. He's my hall pass."

Which led the reality star—who shares son Legend, 16 months, with Nick Cannon—to respond, "I'm going to be in so much trouble," she laughed and shook her head. "No."

Cue gasps from the entire Selling Sunset cast.

Not to mention, polygraph examiner John Grogan chimed in with a thumbs up courtesy of the test results, adding, "That's true."

However, Bre was quick to negotiate an apology. "I'm sorry, babe," she continued. "I crushed a lot of girls' dreams today." To this, Tan added, "And guys!"

E! News has reached to Michael's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images/Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

The Black Panther star wasn't the only one that was brought up during this season, as Bre also got candid about her relationship with Nick and their family dynamic.

"I love Nick," Bre told her castmates during an outing. "I'm happy with my relationship, however that is, and like, if I date, I date."
 
And though she makes her own choices, the model explained that she still has boundaries set in place.
 
"I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick," she said of the Wild N' Out star, who shares 12 children with multiple women. "I just wouldn't. And even his situations and stuff, I've always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don't get it, and I don't care that people don't get it."
 
But there's more where that came from. Keep reading for more details about the love lives of the Selling Sunset cast.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jason Oppenheim

Jason is single and, on the market. (See what we did there?)

The Oppenheim Group owner previously dated real estate agent Chrishell Stause last year for seven months before breaking up in December. The pair began dating around early May but kept their relationship private before announcing it in July. 

He also dated model Marie Lou Nurk for 10 months before their split in May 2023.

Netflix
Chrishell Stause

Chrishell married nonbinary musician G Flip in May 2023.

In a May 2022 Instagram video, Chrishell opened up about her relationship with the 27-year-old. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she explained. "With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."

brettoppenheim / Instagram
Brett Oppenheim

Brett is now single after dating Australian model Tina Louise.

Though we caught a glimpse of their relationship in season five, the pair went public with their relationship in April 2021 but broke up in December.

Sound like a similar timeline to Jason? Must be twin telepathy!

Netflix
Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is married to Christian Dumontet—who goes by Christian Richard in the show—a 42-year-old tech CEO. The pair have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first son Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

Recently, the pair started their own real estate company called RealOpen, which allows buyers to purchase a home using cryptocurrency, according to the company's website.

Instagram
Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young married HGTV's Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021. 

The day before the wedding, Tarek—who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack—wrote on Instagram, "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day."

The two welcomed their first baby together in February 2023.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank
Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet in 2019 during season one of Selling Sunset

But while we got to see the two love birds tie the knot, Mary's rep confirmed to People that they actually had "a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term."

Todd Williamson/PATH/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lazkani

The newest addition to the Selling Sunset cast has been married to her husband Jeff Lazkani since 2017. 

The pair share two children, 3-year-old Maddox Ali Levon, and Melia Man, age 2.

Netflix
Emma Hernan

Emma is single and ready to mingle! 

The real estate agent revealed to Today that she is "single and dating" and "open to a relationship," adding that she is "open to something moving a little bit more serious."

So what happened to Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald? After being seen flirting it up in season five, Emma says they still talk and "have a great relationship."

"TBD what happens with that," she told Today.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, who has two children with ex-husband and NFL star Ralph Brown, keeps her relationship status on the DL.

In an April 2022 E! News interview, she revealed that she's been in a secret relationship.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

But by the following August, Amanza made things Instagram official.

Netflix
Maya Vander

Maya Vander has been married to her husband David Miller since 2017.

The pair share two children, three-year-old Aiden Vander and 23-month-old Elle Vander. In December 2021, Maya tragically lost her third child during a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

In May 2023, the pair welcomed a baby girl.

