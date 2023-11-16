Is Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Still in Love With Ex Chrishell Stause? He Says…

During the Selling Sunset season seven reunion, the stars took a lie detector test and Jason Oppenheim was asked if he's still in love with Chrishell Stause following their 2021 breakup.

Not everyone was buying what Jason Oppenheim was selling at this reunion. 

During the Selling Sunset season seven sitdown, which dropped on Netflix Nov. 15, the stars took a lie detector test and host Tan France asked the Oppenheim Group president if he was still in love with his colleague and ex Chrishell Stause.

"In love?" Jason replied. "No."

However, the machine wasn't convinced, and the polygraph examiner John Grogan called his answer a "lie."

In case you need a refresher, Jason and Chrishell became Instagram official in July 2021 and season five followed their relationship. However, they announced their split five months after going public with their romance—with the Days of Our Lives actress noting they weren't aligned on starting a family—and remained friends. At the season five reunion, Chrishell debuted a new relationship with G Flip, and the two exchanged vows during their Las Vegas wedding this past May.

"Married life is amazing," Chrishell said at the season seven reunion. "I'm very happy."

As for Jason, he went on to date Marie-Lou Nurk but they announced their split in May. In fact, they said the real estate mogul and the model said the seven reunion was the first time they'd seen each other since their breakup.

"We text from time to time, but we're living on different continents," she noted. "It's really hard."

During the lie detector test, Jason also made it clear that his relationship with Marie-Lou—who had a tense discussion with Chrishell earlier this season—was not just for the show and the polygraph determined he was telling the truth.

As for where his love life stands now? 

"I'm kind of talking to a woman in Vancouver," Jason said, "but I'm pretty single." 

For a recap on the Selling Sunset stars' relationships, keep reading. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jason Oppenheim

Jason is single and, on the market. (See what we did there?)

The Oppenheim Group owner previously dated real estate agent Chrishell Stause last year for seven months before breaking up in December. The pair began dating around early May but kept their relationship private before announcing it in July. 

He also dated model Marie Lou Nurk for 10 months before their split in May 2023.

Netflix
Chrishell Stause

Chrishell married nonbinary musician G Flip in May 2023.

In a May 2022 Instagram video, Chrishell opened up about her relationship with the 27-year-old. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she explained. "With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."

brettoppenheim / Instagram
Brett Oppenheim

Brett is now single after dating Australian model Tina Louise.

Though we caught a glimpse of their relationship in season five, the pair went public with their relationship in April 2021 but broke up in December.

Sound like a similar timeline to Jason? Must be twin telepathy!

Netflix
Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is married to Christian Dumontet—who goes by Christian Richard in the show—a 42-year-old tech CEO. The pair have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first son Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

Recently, the pair started their own real estate company called RealOpen, which allows buyers to purchase a home using cryptocurrency, according to the company's website.

Instagram
Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young married HGTV's Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021. 

The day before the wedding, Tarek—who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack—wrote on Instagram, "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day."

The two welcomed their first baby together in February 2023.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank
Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet in 2019 during season one of Selling Sunset

But while we got to see the two love birds tie the knot, Mary's rep confirmed to People that they actually had "a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term."

Todd Williamson/PATH/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lazkani

The newest addition to the Selling Sunset cast has been married to her husband Jeff Lazkani since 2017. 

The pair share two children, 3-year-old Maddox Ali Levon, and Melia Man, age 2.

Netflix
Emma Hernan

Emma is single and ready to mingle! 

The real estate agent revealed to Today that she is "single and dating" and "open to a relationship," adding that she is "open to something moving a little bit more serious."

So what happened to Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald? After being seen flirting it up in season five, Emma says they still talk and "have a great relationship."

"TBD what happens with that," she told Today.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, who has two children with ex-husband and NFL star Ralph Brown, keeps her relationship status on the DL.

In an April 2022 E! News interview, she revealed that she's been in a secret relationship.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

But by the following August, Amanza made things Instagram official.

Netflix
Maya Vander

Maya Vander has been married to her husband David Miller since 2017.

The pair share two children, three-year-old Aiden Vander and 23-month-old Elle Vander. In December 2021, Maya tragically lost her third child during a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

In May 2023, the pair welcomed a baby girl.

