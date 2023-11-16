Is Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Still in Love With Ex Chrishell Stause? He Says…

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks Marie-Lou Nurk Fight "Mess"

Not everyone was buying what Jason Oppenheim was selling at this reunion.

During the Selling Sunset season seven sitdown, which dropped on Netflix Nov. 15, the stars took a lie detector test and host Tan France asked the Oppenheim Group president if he was still in love with his colleague and ex Chrishell Stause.

"In love?" Jason replied. "No."

However, the machine wasn't convinced, and the polygraph examiner John Grogan called his answer a "lie."

In case you need a refresher, Jason and Chrishell became Instagram official in July 2021 and season five followed their relationship. However, they announced their split five months after going public with their romance—with the Days of Our Lives actress noting they weren't aligned on starting a family—and remained friends. At the season five reunion, Chrishell debuted a new relationship with G Flip, and the two exchanged vows during their Las Vegas wedding this past May.

"Married life is amazing," Chrishell said at the season seven reunion. "I'm very happy."