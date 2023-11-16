Justin Timberlake's Red Carpet Reunion With *NSYNC Doubled as a Rare Date Night With Jessica Biel

These stars banded together for an epic night.
The premiere for the third installment in the Trolls franchise saw the movie's leads hit the purple carpet, including costars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake. The latter of whom was joined by some important people in his life, including wife Jesscia Biel.
While the couple often keeps their relationship out of the public eye, they made a rare exception for Justin's big night, hitting the carpet in coordinating shades of black. For her part, the Candy actress donned a silk button down shirt and mini-skirt with large, reflective circles, her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail. Justin, meanwhile, wore a knit jacket over a black t shirt and trousers, completing his look with red tinted glasses.
The "Sexy Back" singer was also joined by his *NSYNC bandmates—JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass.
Most of the former boy band members also rocked black looks for the evening—though JC wore a gray, double-breasted suit. Lance's often-dyed hair was perfectly on theme, the purple and green colors fitting right in with the trolls featured on the movie poster behind him, and even Joey leaned into the colorful look, hitting the carpet with red streaks dyed into his hair and eyebrow.
*NSYNC actually reunited earlier this year specifically for Trolls Band Together, getting back in the studio to record their first song in over 20 years "Better Place," which is featured in the film.
The song was met with lots of love from fans everywhere, as well as rumblings on the internet that hoped the new song would also lead to an entire album or a reunion tour.
And though the Hollywood strikes originally prevented the band from doing all they wanted with the new track—such as a performance—it's not completely off the table for the future.
"Look, the door is always open," Lance recently told E! News of the possibility for a tour and album. "And I think especially now. I'm game and you know we will be talking at some point. So hopefully, fingers crossed something will work out."
In the meantime, keep reading for some fun facts about the iconic 90s boy band.