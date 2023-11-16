Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Slam “Unequivocally False” Claim He Slept With Actor Duane Martin

Watch : Will Smith Talks "Tumultuous" Jada Pinkett Smith Union

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are ready to set it off—in court.

After Brother Bilal, a man claiming to be Will's former assistant, alleged in an interview that the Hitch star slept with friend Duane Martin, the couple has responded to the rumor.

"This story is completely fabricated," Will's rep told People in a Nov. 15 statement, "and the claim is unequivocally false."

As for Jada, she also slammed the accusations, labeling it as "ridiculous" and "nonsense."

"This is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown that didn't work," she said an in preview of a Nov. 16 appearance on The Breakfast Club. "We're gonna take legal action. Because it's one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. That's actionable. So, we gonna roll with that."

The Set It Off star—who recently shared she and Will have been separated since 2016—emphasized that the pair are about to "take legal action," stating that the Academy Award winner and Bilal may have had their differences over a business deal.