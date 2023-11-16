Queen’s Gambit Stage Musical in the Works With Singer Mitski

Now this is a winning move.
The Queen's Gambit is becoming a stage musical, three years after Netflix adapted Walter Tevis' novel into a hit limited series starring Anya Taylor-Joy.
Singer Mitski will write the music and lyrics for the show, with playwright Eboni Booth penning the script, according to Deadline. The show will be directed by Whitney White and produced by production company Level Forward. A cast has yet to be revealed.
For Mitski—who earned an Oscar nomination for her song "This Is a Life" in Everything Everywhere All at Once—she was an O.G. fan of The Queen's Gambit, which centers on fictional chess prodigy Beth Harmon (played by Anya on the screen).
"Before Level Forward even brought the idea of making a musical of The Queen's Gambit, I was a fan of the Netflix show, and an even greater fan of the original novel," she said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "So, I was already determined to be a member of this team."
And once the "Nobody" artist met Eboni and Whitney, she said her determination grew tenfold.
"I absolutely had to be a part of this!" Mitski continued. "I am ecstatic to get to work with all of these amazing creatives, who've each built beautiful and unique repertoires of their own."
And likewise, Eboni "couldn't be more thrilled" to dive into the 1950s and '60s period piece.
"The Queen's Gambit is a wholly original story about yearning for connection and finding your way in life, no matter the barriers," Eboni said. "Musicals are one of my first loves, and I feel so lucky to be tasked with the challenge of bringing Beth Harmon's haunting and inspiring journey to the stage."
The Queen's Gambit won 11 Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.