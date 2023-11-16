Queen’s Gambit Stage Musical in the Works With Singer Mitski

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae Are Married!

Now this is a winning move.

The Queen's Gambit is becoming a stage musical, three years after Netflix adapted Walter Tevis' novel into a hit limited series starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Singer Mitski will write the music and lyrics for the show, with playwright Eboni Booth penning the script, according to Deadline. The show will be directed by Whitney White and produced by production company Level Forward. A cast has yet to be revealed.

For Mitski—who earned an Oscar nomination for her song "This Is a Life" in Everything Everywhere All at Once—she was an O.G. fan of The Queen's Gambit, which centers on fictional chess prodigy Beth Harmon (played by Anya on the screen).

"Before Level Forward even brought the idea of making a musical of The Queen's Gambit, I was a fan of the Netflix show, and an even greater fan of the original novel," she said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "So, I was already determined to be a member of this team."